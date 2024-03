Finding and affording mental health care is a struggle for many families and children

“We spend a lot of money out of pocket,” her mother says.

says a

2023 study

by the Oregon Health and Science University.

A number of providers have opted out of both the public and private insurance systems, and only accept patients who can pay the full cost themselves. That sets up a three-tiered system of reimbursement of Medicaid, private insurance, and self-payers, meaning that those who receive timely care aren’t necessarily the ones who need it, but are those who can pay for it.

Agencies are addressing a shortage of mental health professionals.

Complain to those who can do something about it. “When we meet with the Department of Labor or the Department of Insurance, one of the things that they cite as data that the system is working just fine is that consumers aren't filing complaints,” Gingrich says. Consumers often complain to their health plans rather than to the regulatory agencies that oversee health insurance. The Department of Labor enforces laws pertaining to employer-provided health insurance. For concerns about mental health benefits, the agency can be contacted online , or by calling 866-444-3272. State departments of insurance oversee health insurers. In Ohio, the Ohio Department of Insurance can be contacted here or by calling 800-686-1526. In Kentucky, click here or call 800-595-6053.

, or by calling 866-444-3272. State departments of insurance oversee health insurers. In Ohio, the Ohio Department of Insurance can be contacted or by calling 800-686-1526. In Kentucky, click here or call 800-595-6053. Best Point, NewPath and other agencies are strategically working to recruit people into careers in behavioral health and retain them to address the workforce shortage. “Part of our work is building awareness and then building opportunities,” Gingrich says. Mullins says NewPath is focused on recruiting people at entry-level positions and then supporting them as their career develops. “We can bring somebody in at the front end and we can help them develop their skill sets so they can continue to grow within this field,” she says. “We have found that to be very successful.”

Create a shared policy agenda for the community. Last year, more than 200 leaders from 115 organizations that serve youth met to identify the top factors affecting youth mental health. The result was an assessment, published in January, called “Greater Cincinnati Youth Mental Well-Being.” Its purpose is to create a shared awareness among the multiple organizations working in the mental health arena so they can act together with focus and create a greater impact working in concert than they can acting separately. A common agenda could help advocate for mental health parity with insurance companies, encourage streamlining Medicaid coverage among the different states in the region, and advocate for cross-state recognition of professional licensures, which could help alleviate the workforce shortage, the report says.

The report also recommends creating a coalition of major employers that would purchase health plans that treat and reimburse mental health care equally with medical or physical care. Big employers collaborating that way could have an impact on the community’s caregivers and patients.

The report also recommends starting a pilot project on a holistic care model that would fund preventive care and risk-reduction efforts and gathering data on its results.

Philanthropic funding. The grantmaking arm of Bethesda Inc., bi3, had made youth mental health a priority. Among its grants has been $1 million to BestPoint to help that agency recruit, train, and retain professional staff. “They have been able to significantly reduce their wait list for kids,” bi3’s Miller says. “But think about the scale of that. It took $1 million to strengthen the team and build the team to expand access to reduce their wait list, and that's just one organization.”