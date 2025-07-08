Architecture Matters panel discussion: Go up, go out or go deep with home renovations and additions

To continue the conversation, CRAN award-winning residential architects will talk about planning for a project, what to look for in hiring an architect, and answer questions.

Continue this discussion in person:



When: Wednesday, July 23, 2025



Time: 5:30-7 p.m.



Where: The Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove Showroom by Tisdel

5901 East Galbraith Road,

Cincinnati, OH, 45236



5:30-5:45 p.m. grab snacks and get settled, courtesy of The Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove Showroom by Tisdel

5:45-6:45 p.m. panel discussion program

6:45-7 p.m. have another snack and head out

Speakers:

Ryan Duebber, AIA, Ryan Duebber Architecture

Jason Schneider, AIA, Jeckering & Schneider Architects

Kenneth Workman, AIA, Architectural DesignWorks Studio

Moderator:

