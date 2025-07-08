Architecture Matters panel discussion: Go up, go out or go deep with home renovations and additions

The recent Architecture Matters article
in Soapbox discussed major home renovations and additions. To continue the conversation, CRAN award-winning residential architects will talk about planning for a project, what to look for in hiring an architect, and answer questions.
Agenda:
Continue this discussion in person:
When:
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Time:
5:30-7 p.m.
Where:
The Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove Showroom by Tisdel
5901 East Galbraith Road,
Cincinnati, OH, 45236
RSVP here.
Speakers:
- 5:30-5:45 p.m. grab snacks and get settled, courtesy of The Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove Showroom by Tisdel
- 5:45-6:45 p.m. panel discussion program
- 6:45-7 p.m. have another snack and head out
Moderator:
- Ryan Duebber, AIA, Ryan Duebber Architecture
- Jason Schneider, AIA, Jeckering & Schneider Architects
- Kenneth Workman, AIA, Architectural DesignWorks Studio
Jen Fiorenza, The English Contractor
If you’re curious about engaging an architect for the first time and value having a trusted team of professionals on board to solve unexpected problems to ensure the space you want is the space you get, then this event is right for you.
Register here
and join us at The Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove Showroom by Tisdel
, 5901 East Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, 45236, on Wednesday, July 23. This is a free event however registration is required.
Presented by AIA Cincinnati and Soapbox:
AIA Cincinnati
AIA Cincinnati advocates for the architectural profession and is a resource for its members in service to society. Founded in 1870, AIA Cincinnati was the fourth chartered chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). AIA is the professional organization of Registered Architects who create, improve, and sustain the communities where we live, work, and play. aiacincinnati.org
Soapbox Cincinnati and Issue Media Group
Soapbox Cincinnati’s vital journalism moves communities forward. Issue Media Group publications leverage the power of solutions-based journalism and narrative storytelling in partnership with community-based leadership coalitions to increase attachment to place – a foundational element to inclusive economic growth – while delivering community response to local media disruption and contraction.
