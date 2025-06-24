Go up, go out or go deep with home renovations and additions

In the current market it can be challenging to move from a starter home to a family home, or from an empty nest to a forever home. Maybe your home of many years has issues, or you’re considering a purchase that doesn’t quite meet your needs, but you love the neighborhood. A thoughtful renovation or addition can make that house the home where you want to stay.
A renovation might include changing the use of rooms or their layout. It can also involve implementing universal design features to improve the livability of a house for people of any age. An addition expands the footprint of the house, providing more living space for the family that is integrated into the existing structure, whether that’s a covered outdoor room, a second floor, or an in-law suite. For people purchasing a fixer-upper, a mix of projects might be needed to make the house livable. Depending on the project, it could take months, or years, to complete. Architects can help homeowners with the process from design to occupancy.
Getting started
Finding an architect for a home project starts with exploring the options. Has a friend or neighbor worked with someone they’d recommend? Does your realtor or contractor have a suggestion? If not, you can check the American Institute of Architects Cincinnati member directory
. Next, explore some websites to see examples of work, then pick up the phone or send an email to start a conversation. Deciding on an architect as early as possible in a project is recommended.
“The criteria for hiring an architect is chemistry first, price second, and schedule third,” said Jason Schneider, AIA of Jeckering Schneider Architects
. “You have to love who you’re working with and the work they’re doing. Fees are fairly similar across the board, so if you’re seeing big differences, you should be asking why and what’s included in that bid. Schedule is always last because the right person is worth waiting for.”
Talking to two or three architects is a good idea, so is asking for references. Architects should be able to provide contacts for previous clients, ideally those who’ve had projects similar in scale to yours. You want to find the right architect, and the architect wants to find the right client.
“The first phone call might be 30 minutes to talk about where the project is located and what they’re trying to do,” said Ryan Duebber, AIA of Ryan Duebber Architect
. “If that goes well, then we set up a meeting and design consultation. I may do some zoning research ahead of time to talk about design options and estimated costs. After that, if they want to continue, I’ll do a proposal for services that contains the scope and the process for their specific project, along with estimated fees.”
On a renovation or addition, architects will need to spend a considerable amount of time in your home and with you. Most architects have a list of questions to help them understand how homeowners use the space, the problems they’ve experienced, and what they hope to get from the project.
“If you’ve lived in the home for a while, you’ve got a pretty good idea what its shortcomings are and potentially what some opportunities might be,” said Kenneth Workman, AIA of Architectural DesignWorks Studio
. “I encourage my clients to look at their short- and long-term needs. The architectural solution will impact their lives for a long time, so it’s important to be honest and clear with the architect about any proposed designs.”
Projects involving an existing building, whether it’s the current residence or a long-vacant property, may not be straightforward. Building systems, from structure to utilities, must be investigated early in the process. An architect will try to identify any issues before starting design work, first by doing a complete measurement of the house.
“On an existing structure, 90% of the time, something is going to happen,” said Schneider. “I’m good at identifying potential gotchas, but I recommend clients put 5% of the construction cost aside because there’s always a chance that we’ll open a wall and find a surprise. But if you don’t use it, then you can splurge at the end.”
If the client is purchasing a fixer-upper to remodel, an architect can accompany the homebuyer on inspections or even to see the property before an offer is made.
“Bringing along a trusted architect to walk through a home to see whether or not it feels like a good purchase is an exceptionally valuable thing to do,” said Workman. “Is it structurally sound? Is the building envelope in good condition? Are the mechanical systems adequate? These are fundamental things to check on before starting any project. A good architect can predict a good number of things that are hidden to the eye.”
Time to Design
During the design process, architects will ask about how you’re using the current space, what’s working, what isn’t working, as well as what you want from the project. That also applies to projects involving a newly purchased home.
Kenneth Workman, AIA, Architectural DesignWorks Studio
“When I work with a client who’s purchasing a home to renovate, I like to meet them and get a tour of their existing home to get a feel for how they’re living currently, what they like, if there are certain pieces of furniture or art, they’re bring into the new space that they want to accommodate, or certain outdoor spaces they like,” said Workman. “It’s important to understand how people are living in their current home, even if they’re leaving.”
Homeowners may come into a project with ideas – a vision board or a specific project they’ve seen before – but sometimes they only know that something isn’t working and needs to be fixed. Architects are trained to visualize space and solutions. While each architect has a different process, and every project is different, their mission is to help the homeowner find the right design for their home.
“The solutions usually come out of existing conditions,” said Duebber. “I ask clients to gather images to show what they like. Or I’ll pull images and ask them what they like, and why. Each meeting, as we look at what I’ve developed and talk about next steps, they can pause and take time to think over it. There’s no need to rush, and they should feel comfortable moving forward for the process to work.”
Homeowners are making a significant investment of resources – time and money – to a project. Making sure that the design solution works for the owners, and will continue to do so, is part of the value an architect brings.
Ryan Duebber, AIA, Ryan Duebber Architect
“Even if we’re doing a porch addition, we walk through the entire house,” said Duebber. “What we’re building could affect a future renovation, so I approach it like a 20-30 year plan of what the owners want to do with the house. That’s another reason to hire an architect. Having a comprehensive view of the house and the project makes the investment they’re making less risky.”
Architects toggle between the big picture and the details to develop design solutions specific to the client and the project. Over the design process, discussions with the homeowner and observations of their current living space will inform and shape the project. Homeowners will have a lot of decisions to make, and need to set aside time to consider, commit, and communicate their decision. Architects can help narrow the choices, and for a homeowner open to alternative solutions, present innovative options.
“Designing to age in place is huge right now,” said Workman. “That might involve a ground floor addition for a new primary suite if zoning and the property allow. Redoing a second-floor bathroom, or converting an extra bedroom into an accessible bathroom, and incorporating an elevator might be the solution. The number one thing to consider for any age-in-place project is how you get into the house. If there are steps involved at the entrance, is it suitable to live in when you’re 90 years old?”
Architects will consider all the options for your house and present a design solution that best fits your needs, space, and budget. Even if you can’t read floor plans, they can talk, and walk, you through the concept.
Let’s build!
To ensure that the permitting and construction process will go as smoothly as possible, the design phase includes addressing zoning, building code allowances, historic district or hillside overlays, and county septic requirements, in addition to drafting the actual construction plans. But before reaching that step, homeowners need to choose a contractor.
Architects typically have a list of contractors they’ve worked with and can help a homeowner narrow down the candidates based on experience and the type of project. Some architects will meet with the potential contractors to talk through the plans, timeline, and budget to make sure it’s a fit and they’re available before the homeowner meets with them. For homeowners who haven’t worked with a contractor before, architects can provide tips on what to ask in those meetings. Homeowners should expect contractors to take at least a month to put together a bid.
It's also important, especially when variances are involved, to keep the neighbors informed. Architects can craft an argument to support the variance, identify precedents, and coordinate with the professionals on various review boards. They should also be able to describe the project in basic terms to help the community understand it.
Jason Schneider, AIA, Jeckering Schneider Architects
“Be open and create dialogue about what you want to accomplish before you get to the permit phase,” said Schneider. “You need to get your neighbors on board first and community support second. Even if the project doesn’t require a variance, it’s important to be respectful to the neighbors and the context of the site.”
The construction process, especially for a major renovation or addition is disruptive for homeowners, and potentially for the neighbors. Homeowners may have to move out for the duration of the work. If they are able to stay in the home while construction is ongoing, they’ll be putting up with dust, noise, and workers. Even if the homeowner is on site, there are benefits to having the architect involved during construction.
“There’s so much interpretation that has to happen during construction as things change in the field,” said Duebber. “I also stay involved to help with the construction schedule, pointing out things that may happen two months from now. I know the end result already, so I’m there to help make sure the path, starting with framing, leads to the final product the client wants.”
Any construction project involves dozens of people – the owner, architect, contractor, and subcontractors at a minimum, also interior designers, landscape architects, structural engineers, smart home, and other specialty consultants as needed. That’s a lot for a person to manage, especially for a homeowner with a job or kids. As the agent of the client, architects ensure the project is designed and built to meet the homeowner’s needs.
“The biggest challenge, and most important thing about this work is managing expectations,” said Schneider. “It requires a lot of communication about budgets, design expectations, and schedule to keep a project on track.”
Whether you’re planning to start a family, need more space for working at home, or wanting to age in place, the home you’re already in might be your forever home. It’s worth talking to an architect about your options.
The series, Architecture Matters, is supported by AIA Cincinnati. Learn more at aiacincinnati.org.
The views expressed herein do not necessarily represent those of the American Institute of Architects or the members of AIA Cincinnati.