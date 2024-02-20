Safe spaces: Collective action emerges on the crisis in youth mental health

Christian Drye leads the Guiding Light program in West End.

From 2009 to 2019, the percentage of high school students seriously considering attempting suicide increased by 36%.

The percentage reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness increased by 40%.

In just four years, from 2011 and 2015, youth psychiatric visits to emergency departments for depression, anxiety, and behavioral challenges increased by 28%.

Over the ten-plus years between 2007 and 2018, suicide rates among youth ages 10 to 24 increased by 57%.

“People don’t have a strong community. People don’t know there are means to get to where you want to go. I think isolation and lack of community takes that away. Feeling like you are in community that cares about me makes me do well.” – V., a white female, 18+

“I know a lot of my friends don't want to wake up and go to school. I think that if it was more supportive and people felt like it was a safe and comfortable [place] to go, then it would be a better time.” –T., a white male, 15-18

“The root causes, it starts at home… We learn what we learn from our surroundings and how we were raised. How can we know or have an understanding of mental health when our parents don't even know? When we go to our parents, and we say ‘depressed,’ they say stuff like, ‘depressed your ass.’” –E., African American female, 15-18

“I feel like it starts with families. Families need to be more open and understanding. A lot of families sweep things under the rug, and they expect you to be fine and okay. I feel like my mother's biggest issue was that she was never okay. She wasn't okay enough to raise children. Her mental health was so messed up that she just wasn't what she was supposed to be for her children.” –S., African American female, 18+

Terana Boyd

Amy Macechko

