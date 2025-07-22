Kentucky to Kherson: The long road to healing

(CIDEIPS) On 7.7, around 10 a.m., Russian forces attacked Kharkiv again, with six Geran-2 strike drones targeting the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city. 33 people were injured, including a girl, aged 10 and two boys, aged 8 and 17. One person died.

The following comments were collected during a direct interview with My Home’s executive leadership and trauma care coordinator, facilitated by the Center for International Communications of Ukraine (CIDEIPS).Board member, My Home“This war is not just about territory. It is darkness trying to overcome light. If Ukraine does not stop Russia, the impact will be global.”“The Russians do not see us as human beings. This is not just a war against Ukraine. It is a war against identity, against dignity, against faith.”Executive Director, My Home“We ask for understanding, action and prayer. Not just for the children during war, but for those trying to heal after it. That’s when the real work begins.”“Most of the people on our team believe that God called them to do this work. We don’t force faith, but the children see it in action, and it impacts them.”Program Coordinator, My Home“We welcome families who accept a child not out of pity, but as a ministry. We will need 10-15 years of work, even after the war, to support orphans and their families.”Coordinator, Kherson Resilience Center“War leaves a deep mark on a child’s psychological and emotional well-being. Children live in fear, often in silence.”