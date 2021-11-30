Cincinnati couple competes on new HGTV show

Power couple Ken and Anita Corsini, owners of Atlanta-based real estate business Red Barn Homes, LLC, are offering renovators and flippers a chance to win $100,000 in cash and a chance to own their own flipping franchise.
Flipping Showdown
premiered on November 17th, and includes Cincinnatians Colin and Christina Beck competing against two other teams from Tennessee, Florida, and Washington, D.C. The renovators will tackle three homes from top to bottom within a tight budget and timeline.
