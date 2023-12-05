Stable homes, stable communities

39.1% of housing units in the city of Cincinnati in 2022 are owner-occupied. (U.S. Census)

Both Mt. Airy and the city of Cincinnati are clearly lower than the county and much lower than Ohio statewide, which was near 67% in 2022.

Relating specifically to its housing market, 41% of Mt. Airy residents own their homes (ACS).The home ownership rate throughout Hamilton County was 58.7% in 2021.According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Mt. Airy counts 9,210 residents, which represents a nearly 5% increase over the 2010 tally of 8,779 residents. By comparison, Mt. Airy lost 931 residents from 2000 to 2010, or 9.6%, which underscores positive momentum over the past decade.The ACS report notes that 28% of Mt. Airy residents live below the poverty level, compared to a nationwide percentage of 12.4%, according to Census data presented in 2022. Correspondingly, the Mt. Airy median household income is $27,920, compared to $42,663 citywide (ACS).