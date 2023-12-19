The stories of our time: Our best-read journalism of 2023

Damon Gray says he was always a tinkerer. Natalie Grilli

Design renderings of condos for sale in Greenhills.

Metro added routes and increased frequency in the first year of Reinventing Metro. Natalie Grilli

Every art glass panel is like a puzzle. Natalie Grilli

Preparing for a Sunday service presentation at Zion Chin Baptist Church in Florence. Joe Simon

The Mill Creek at Twin Creek Preserve in Sharonville. Joe Simon

Feli from Germany started a YouTube phenomenon from her home in Cincinnati. Ben Shipp, BTS Media & Photography

Still) Made in Cincinnati: Meet Damon Gray, maker of fine violins, violas, and cellos

Damon Gray says he was always a tinkerer. Cincinnati has a long heritage of tradespeople and artisans. One of those is Damon Gray, who builds violins, violas, and cellos out of a small, homey workshop and studio behind his house in Prospect Hill, steps from Over-the-Rhine and downtown. The meticulous work is done by hand, using traditional methods and hand tools.

His hand-built instruments are modeled after design standards created hundreds of years ago by famous makers like Antonio Stradivari and Andrea Amati. This story was part of the Soapbox series, “(Still) Made in Cincinnati.”

Read the full story here

Mill Creek: Far from dead, the urban waterway has potential for recreation throughout its course

The Mill Creek at Twin Creek Preserve in Sharonville The Mill Creek, a waterway that was once declared the most endangered urban stream in North America, has bounced back as a habitat for fish and wildlife, as well as for recreation. Once an industrial sewer, it’s increasingly considered a natural resource to be protected and improved, as well as an asset for green development. From its headwaters in Butler County through central Hamilton County, Mill Creek could be part of a greener future for the region. This story was part of the Soapbox series First Suburbs – Beyond Borders.

Read the full story here

You Tube star Feli From Germany delivers take on Germans and Americans from her Cincinnati home

Feli from Germany started a YouTube phenomenon from her home in Cincinnati. A German native who arrived in Cincinnati seven years ago created a YouTube channel that quickly gained half a million followers. Feli from Germany (she doesn’t want her last name disclosed) is from Munich and began building her social media channel while a graduate student at University of Cincinnati. In a few years, she’s amassed a huge YouTube following with 20-30 minute videos on topics such as

10 Things I’d Never Done Before I Came to the U.S”

;

“5 Things Americans Do That Germans Find Weird”

; and

"Zinzinnati’s" and Munich’s iconic events

“Friends and family from Germany asked why I settled in the middle of the country with nothing going on," she told us. "Those who have visited understand why I love it.”

Read the full story

City of Immigrants: The growth of Cincinnati and other cities depends on immigration

Preparing for a Sunday service at Zion Chin Baptist Church, Florence After years of experiencing population decline, the city of Cincinnati reversed that and grew, according to the latest census. The untold story was that nearly all of that growth was due to immigrants moving here. Over a four-year period,

Many fled violence, repression, and protracted wars in their native countries and come here seeking stability, peace, and opportunity. This story examined Cincinnati’s surprising growth in its immigrant population. It was part of the Soapbox series The Case for Cities , which looked at how Cincinnati and similar cities can grow by becoming places of choice, as well as models of social justice.

Read the full story

(Still) Made in Cincinnati: Behind the scenes with local artisans keeping traditional trades alive

Terry Rasche's workshop in Woodlawn, Ky. While traditional trades like carpentry, blacksmithing, upholstery, and tailoring seem like dying trades, they’re not dead yet. It might be hard to find them but, yes, there are still plenty of things being made in Cincinnati. Terry Rasche is a stained-glass craftsman who learned the craft from his father. Now in his 70s, Rasche still plys his trade

home and studio near Newport. The story was the first in the Soapbox series “(Still) Made in Cincinnati.”

Read the full story

Greenhills: A New Deal historic landmark strives to attract new residents with community and safety

Design renderings of condos for sale in Greenhills The community of Greenhills has a historic legacy, as its core was built as an experimental project of FDR’s New Deal. That legacy is still evident in its narrow, winding streets, quiet neighborhoods, public buildings, and greenspace. But 85 years after its settlement, Greenhills is trying to balance that legacy with the changing demands of today’s homebuyers. This profile of a historic community was part of Soapbox’s First Suburbs – Beyond Borders series.

Read the full story

Getting Around the City: A 50-year-old bus system works to reinvent itself

Metro added routes and increased frequency in the first year of Reinventing Metro. New funding passed by voters in 2020 has made possible a reimagining of the Metro bus system, a vision that its leaders call Reinventing Metro. The new plan is a long-term prospect, but changes have already been made, and more are underway, including bus rapid transit and on-demand service. This story was part of the Soapbox series The Case for Cities

Read the full story

Ten questions (and answers) about the plan to sell Cincinnati's railroad

Voters agreed to sell the city-owned line to Norfolk Southern In November, voters in Cincinnati approved a controversial plan to sell a city-owned rail line that connects three states, a railway that Cincinnati built and has owned for 143 years. In an effort to break down the complicated question and help voters decide, we answered 10 key questions about the proposal.

Read the full story

Onward and upward: Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub pushes toward expansion

The Hub collects and redistributes hard-to-recycle items. Operating out of a fourth-floor warehouse accessed by a freight elevator, the

Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub (CCRH)

has been collecting and redistributing hard-to-recycle items for a while and was able to expand in 2023. Now with a full-time director and more employees, the Hub expanded its outreach by kicking off a

, aiming to have contacts in all of Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods and other townships, villages, and cities in the area. The Hub’s members are working toward a vision of multiple similar organizations occupying a single location to share resources and services and maximize outreach and collection capabilities.

Read the full story

NKY couple taps into family’s entrepreneurial spirit to sell the food they love in their own space

Entrepreneurs Mari Pinto and Aarington Davis Years of planning, and waiting for a spot for their food truck at the county fair paid off for a husband-and-wife entrepreneur team when they opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant in Florence. Lita’s Tacos is the dream of Aarington Davis and Mari Pinto, whose patience was rewarded with the opening of their store. “We want food that is familiar to us, and we want to share it with the people that we love,” Davis says. “We want to expand Lita’s to share with others in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.”

Read the full story

metro Cincinnati experienced the largest percentage of growth due to new immigrant residents [98%] than any other metro region in the country, including Miami, Seattle, and San Francisco.from his