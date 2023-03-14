NKY couple taps into family’s entrepreneurial spirit to sell the food they love in their own space

Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Voices of Youth
Places
Addyston
Alexandria
Amberley Village
Arlington Heights
Avondale
Bellevue
Blue Ash
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Crestview Hills
Dayton, KY
Dayton, OH
Downtown
Erlanger
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Evendale
Florence
Forest Park
Fort Thomas
Glendale
Golf Manor
Green Township
Highland Heights
Hyde Park
Kenwood/Montgomery
Lincoln Heights
Lockland
Ludlow
Madeira
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-the-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Reading
Sharonville
Silverton
Springdale
St. Bernard
Uptown
Villa Hills
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Woodlawn
Wyoming
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Racial Equity Matters
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Voices of Youth
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Voices of Youth
Places
Addyston
Alexandria
Amberley Village
Arlington Heights
Avondale
Bellevue
Blue Ash
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Crestview Hills
Dayton, KY
Dayton, OH
Downtown
Erlanger
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Evendale
Florence
Forest Park
Fort Thomas
Glendale
Golf Manor
Green Township
Highland Heights
Hyde Park
Kenwood/Montgomery
Lincoln Heights
Lockland
Ludlow
Madeira
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-the-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Reading
Sharonville
Silverton
Springdale
St. Bernard
Uptown
Villa Hills
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Woodlawn
Wyoming
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Racial Equity Matters
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Voices of Youth
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
About
Contact
NKY couple taps into family’s entrepreneurial spirit to sell the food they love in their own space
Kareem A. Simpson
|
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Share
Owners Aarington Davis and Mari Pinto
Provided
Lita's Tacos street corn specialty: a half cobb of corn speared with a stick for handling, swirled in finely grated cotija cheese with the end rimmed with chili powder.
Provided
This summer will mark the fourth year that Lita’s Tacos has operated at their Hopeful Church Rd. location at U.S. 42 in Florence.
It took years of planning and building a customer base for the husband-and-wife team, Aarington Davis and Mari Pinto, to get to this point. All the while growing their popularity and their family along the way.
“We’ve worked hard to have this dream,” said Davis. “It took us five years alone just to get a spot at the Boone County Fair operating our small food truck. One year they called us the week before the start of the Boone County Fair letting us know that there was a spot available. At that point, we immediately had a family meeting and then finally decided to jump at the opportunity.”
Lita's Tacos Street Tacos
Lita’s sweeping menu includes many delectable eats including an array of authentic street tacos, layered with onion, cilantro, and radishes; completed with either jalapeno cream or lime tomatillo sauce and your choice of chicken or steak. The restaurant’s specialties include their street corn, a half cobb of corn speared with a stick for handling, swirled in finely grated cotija cheese with the end rimmed with chili powder. Additional vegetarian options are also available.
These styles of dishes, Pinto explained, help differentiate the restaurant from many of the other restaurants in the area and are inspired from her own parents’ recipes. “This is what we grew up eating in our home in California when I was young. In fact, even now, my mom and dad, Lita and Lito, prepare the sauces that we use in the restaurant.”
This isn't the Davis Family’s first venture into entrepreneurship.
Arrington Davis’ family started their own skate shop in Florence, Ky., in the mid-’90s called Triple A—named after Davis and his two siblings, whose names all begin with the letter A. Triple A closed in 2007 when the economy began to sour, but that entrepreneurial spirit still lives on.
The Cincinnati metropolitan area is home to roughly 200 Latino restaurants that represent eight different cuisines, including Argentinian, Colombian, Peruvian and, of course, Mexican. While the local Latino population is small, it is growing and positively impacting our region. It’s a key contributor to the Northern Kentucky region’s expanding economy as well as the region’s recent population growth.
For example, a great part of the region’s population growth between 2014-2017 was due to immigrant and refugee communities moving to the region. According to Apoyo Latino, The Greater Cincinnati Latino Coalition, “Hispanic households account for a large portion of America’s spending power; their contributions to the US economy are very important. The growing earnings of Hispanic households have made them major contributors to U.S. tax revenue.”
As for Davis and Pinto, the couple promises to keep innovating. “We want food that is familiar to us, and we want to share it with the people that we love,” Davis says. “We want to expand Lita’s to share with others in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.”
Share
Read more articles by
Kareem A. Simpson
.
Raised in the inner city of Covington, Kentucky, Kareem Simpson is an author, innovator, community enthusiast, military veteran, serial entrepreneur, foodie and lover of all things creative.
Related Tags
Diversity
,
Economic Development
,
Entrepreneurship
,
Food + Drink
,
Food Innovation
,
NKY Thrives
Florence
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
New restaurant in Midland features coney dogs and ice cream
Source: Midland
As the days get longer, Kawkawlin-based Jerky Outlet races into its busy season
Source: Route Bay City
U.P. sauna company works up a sweat
Source: Upword - UP
Strolling Storytelling
Source: Rural Innovation Exchange
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Health + Wellness
Arts + Culture
Higher Education
Community Development
Move to Cincinnati
COVID19
Research + Innovation
Diversity
Talent
Education + Learning
Transportation
Entrepreneurship
Voices of Youth
Environment + Sustainability
About Soapbox
Commitment to diversity
Contact Us
Have a tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Soapbox Links
Terms of Use
Underwriting policy
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.