Onward and upward: Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub pushes toward expansion

Just a few weeks ago, the organization pushed to expand its outreach by kicking off a Neighborhood Ambassador program

“We're hoping to have contacts in all of Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods as well as all other townships, villages, and cities in the area. The ambassadors would then be a resource for the neighbors when they have questions. They'll help us set up off-site events and collection points near where they live, so that people don't have to come all the way to the Hub in Lower Price Hill to recycle,” says McSwiggin, who has another EPA grant in the works that is earmarked to fund the purchase of a box truck. It would be used to facilitate collection in lower-income neighborhoods. “We want to try to target areas where people have a hard time getting to us or can’t afford the fees to try to make this more equitable.”