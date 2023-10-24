Ten questions (and answers) about the plan to sell Cincinnati's railroad

Owning the line would eliminate the company’s uncertainty about future costs and give it control over the asset. Norfolk Southern says the line is one of the busiest segments of its network, with up to 30 trains a day traveling the route.

The state law that was passed in 1869 to allow Cincinnati to build the rail line was amended in March to specify that the money from the sale can only be used to repair or replace existing infrastructure, meaning public facilities owned by the city, including streets, bridges, municipal buildings, police and fire stations, parks, recreation facilities, and health centers. This law is the "guardrail" protecting the use of the money that proponents speak of. That said, laws can be, and often are, changed.Earlier this month, City Hall released a plan specifying how $250 million of the funds would be spent over 10 years, with 40% going to streets and sidewalks, 20% to "public services," which includes police and fire facilities, 16% to parks, 13% to health centers, and 11% to recreation.

An 1879 map showing the route of the Cincinnati Southern Railway 7. Who would control the money?

The railway board would be responsible for setting up and managing a trust fund. Its members are listed in the attached sidebar. The board would be required under law to hire at least one independent financial adviser to assist in investing. State law requires the board to invest the funds using a "prudent investor standard of care," generally meaning with care and caution, and in consideration of the beneficiaries, the citizens of Cincinnati.

8. What happens if the issue doesn’t pass?

Cincinnati still owns the railroad. Norfolk Southern still leases it. The company has already declared it wants to lease the line at least until 2051. The question is how much will they pay after 2026. The two sides would probably return to negotiations. If they still can’t agree, the matter would go to a professional arbitrator. The arbitrator’s decision would not be binding on the parties, but it would carry weight. After arbitration, the city could choose to approach another rail carrier about leasing the line.

9. Who’s for the sale?

All five members of the Cincinnati Southern Railway board; Mayor Aftab Pureval; eight of the nine Cincinnati City Council members; former mayors John Cranley, Mark Mallory (also a member of the railway board), Roxanne Qualls, David Mann, and Charlie Luken (also a member of the railway board); U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman; the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber; the Cincinnati Enquirer editorial board.

10. Who’s against the sale?

At least three citizens groups have organized to oppose the sale. One, called Save Our Rail, is led by former Cincinnati City Council member and attorney Kevin Flynn, who has described the group as a “grassroots confederation of progressives, conservatives, and civic-minded Cincinnatians.” Also opposing: the Cincinnati NAACP; the union representing National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) employees in Cincinnati; Railroad Workers United, a pro-union group.