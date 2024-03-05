National Park Service awards major grant to historic African American cemetery

Louise Stevenson, a board member of the Union Foundation, which is working to restore the cemetery. Natalie Grilli

It took more than a year to transfer the tombstones, coffins, and remains, but damage to coffins and tombstone misplacements were common in those days. A lack of security during the long removal and reburial process left both locations vulnerable to vandalism, looting, and destruction by outside parties

Union Baptist Church and its Union Foundation have cared for the burial ground since the 1960s.

The grant will help fund cleaning and restoration of grave markers and monuments and for ground radar to locate exactly where remains are buried, she says.

“We’re going to improve the condition of the cemetery so families can visit their loved one,” she says. “This will allow us to get started on this great adventure.”

William Beckley escaped servitude, fled to Cincinnati, and helped runaway slaves find freedom. He's buried at United American Cemetery. A walk through the cemetery is a tour of Cincinnati African American history:

Marshall P.H. Jones, a leader in Cincinnati’s Black Brigade, the unit of Blacks who were forced into service and played a critical role in warding off the Confederate Army from attacking Cincinnati in 1862, is buried there.

So is John Isom Gaines, who in the 1840s pushed for a statewide system of education for Black children and then led the organization that was created to oversee it.

Horace Sudduth, the longtime owner of the Manse Hotel, part of the “Green Book” network is also buried in United American Cemetery.

Henry Ellis, who died in 1914 and fought in the Civil War with the 54 th Massachusetts, the famed “Glory” regiment that opened the way for other Black units to be recruited to fight, is buried there.

And many others.



The cemetery that was designed by noted landscape architect Adolph Strauch, who also designed Cincinnati's Spring Grove Cemetery.





