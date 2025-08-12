Focus Areas
Soapbox recognized for excellence in journalism from three Ohio SPJ chapters
Patrice Watson
|
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Art and mentoring are part of the Guiding Light after-school in the West End neighborhood.
Natalie Grilli
Joe Simon
Natalie Grilli
Helen Smith moved her upholstery shop from Northside to Lockland.
Joe Simon
Dr. Gabrielle Paul leads TriHealth's integrated behavioral health program.
Natalie Grilli
Recreation of the Edgemont Inn boarding room at the Harriett Beecher Stowe House.
Kareem A. Simpson
Frisch's Mainliner restaurant was a Fairfax landmark.
Joe Simon
Trailside Nature Center in Burnet Woods, 1939
Joe Simon
Later in August and September, the 2025 Excellence in Journalism awards will be presented by Society of Professional Journalists
Greater Cincinnati Pro Chapter
as well as the
Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest
for the entire state of Ohio, coordinated jointly by the SPJ Pro Chapters in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
The SPJ awards programs recognize and honor the finest reporting in local and regional media including radio, television broadcasting, video, printed publications, digital publications, plus university and high schools.
Earlier this summer, the
Press Club of Cleveland’s All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards
recognized their award winners. For each of these awards programs, submitted work must have been published or broadcast in 2024. Winners have been announced for the Press Club of Cleveland and Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest while Cincinnati SPJ will reveal the first place recipient among the recognized finalists at an event on Sept. 30 at Cincinnati Public Radio’s new studio location in Evanston.
Overall,
Soapbox
was honored in a total of six categories from the three different organizations.
To be recognized with these prestigious honors speaks volumes for how the quality of the work is viewed among peers.
Regular contributor and project editor, David Holthaus, was honored to receive the Press Club of Cleveland’s Best of Ohio: Freelance reporter first place. The judges remarked “Vivid writing that captures a sense of place and spirit.”
Holthaus, is a regular contributor to Cincinnati Magazine in addition to Soapbox, and was recognized for Transportation Reporting for the article “Does Red Mean Go or Stop?” The judges commented it is an “In-depth look at Cincinnati’s bike-sharing program and the problems it shares with some counterparts across the country. It was interesting to learn how the success of e-bike programs doesn’t actually guarantee their continued success, and why.”
Holthaus is also the finalist for Cincinnati’s SPJ Best Overall Freelance Reporter for his reporting and writing for both publications.
In the category of Human Rights/Minority Issues Reporting, Cincinnati SPJ has named Kareem A. Simpson as a finalist for his feature story: “The Negro Motorist Green Book Was a Guide to Freedom and Safety.”
Contributing photographer / photojournalist, Joe Simon, has been named a finalist by the Cincinnati SPJ for his Feature Photography Portfolio with an entry featuring selections from his “body of work” in 2024.
[Cursor down to the end of this story for award-winning story and series links.]
The Ohio Best Journalism Contest for the entire state recognized the team of David Holthaus, Natalie Grilli and Patrice Watson, for first place for the Best Medical/Science/Health Care Reporting in Ohio for the series about youth mental health, “Amplifying Youth Voices.” Comments from the judges were plentiful: “David Holthaus’ series about the mental health struggles of Cincinnati children and youth combines deep reporting with a powerful yet sensitive writing style and a solutions-driven approach. Holthaus addresses an often overlooked and underreported aspect of America’s mental health crisis that is affecting children and teens at alarming rates and has been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.
Holthaus looks at different angles of the youth mental health crisis – research and data; insurance hurdles and provider shortages; innovative and hands-on initiatives created through joint efforts by parents, health care providers, and neighborhood and youth organizations.
In his reporting, Holthaus balances information, analysis and storytelling by carefully weaving patient stories into his narrative, illustrating the teens’ mental health struggles without exposing his youth sources. The series is a prime example of informative, ethical and solutions-driven health care reporting."
In Cincinnati SPJ’s category Continuing Coverage or Series, the Soapbox team of David Holthaus, Joe Simon and Patrice Watson, has been named a finalist for the series “First Suburbs—Beyond Border.” This ongoing community-informed series began in 2022 reporting on jurisdictions in Hamilton County beyond the city of Cincinnati.
Soapbox Cincinnati
is honored to be recognized by the Press Club of Cleveland and Greater Cincinnati Pro Chapter Excellence in Journalism competitions and the Ohio’s Best Journalist Contest. Congratulations to Natalie Grilli, David Holthaus, Joe Simon, and Kareem A. Simpson for their excellent work.
Soapbox Cincinnati and Issue Media Group are grateful for the ongoing support received from our readers and our underwriters. It keeps us motivated to produce stories using solutions journalism and narrative storytelling. We strive to provide reporting of underreported and underrepresented people, organizations, neighborhoods and initiatives in our community who are helping to transform our region for the 21
st
century.
Follow the links below to read the award-winning stories and series:
Series
Amplifying Youth Voices
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Stories
Negro Motorist Green Book exhibition connects past with ongoing struggles for freedom and safety
In North Bend, a tiny village has big plans for a riverfront park and historic site
With the help of supercomputing, Children's researchers aim to identify mental illness earlier
Together again: Towns work to reconnect neighborhoods divided by trains and automobiles
To catch teen mental health problems early, two big health systems add experts to doctors' offices
Read more articles by
Patrice Watson
Patrice Watson is publisher / managing editor of Soapbox Cincinnati.
Related Tags
Amplifying youth voices
,
Arts + Culture
,
Cincinnati
,
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
,
IMG Wire
,
NKY Thrives
,
Talent
