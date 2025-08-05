10 ways to give your kids a ‘90s summer

Any amount of unstructured playtime is beneficial for children, and right now they are getting far too little of it in general.” So, whether kids have mostly been in camps or enrichment programs this summer, if there are two working parents or one who stays at home, you can add doses of “feral play” your way.

Nora F., now 6, lighting up a sparkler.

Give your kids a disposable camera. “But how can I see the pictures I’m taking?” they might ask, as you attempt to explain the concept of developing film. Then let them run around and snap pics. The novelty of physical prints will be worth the wait. Turn on the sprinkler and dole out popsicles. Hustle everyone into their swimsuits and let them run through the cooling spray. Bonus points for encouraging neighbor kids to come over last-minute. When they need a break, bring out the frozen treats to enjoy dripping wet in the sunshine. Bomb pops, anyone? Go to free events and concerts in nearby parks. Cincy Shakes is performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream for free in different locations throughout greater Cincinnati through the end of August. Or check out the free Wednesdays in the Woods concerts at Burnet Woods in Clifton. There’s a free movie and crafts at the Back to School Bash at Clifford George Park as well. And many more fun, free events all around town. Send them to the library solo. This one depends on your kids’ ages and proximity to your local library branch. It’s a great first foray into independence for kids as young as 7 or 8. They have to remember their library card, interact on their own with adults, and choose books using their own best judgment. Make s'mores. Really, this should be on everybody’s summer bucket list. Let even the tiniest children stay up to see full dark, so they can sit around a fire pit, toast marshmallows and eat sugar way too late. Enough said. Go backyard camping. Pitch a tent on your lawn and get out the sleeping bags – and any ghost stories that begin with “It was a dark and stormy night.” Invite friends, or not. Sleep there all night, or not. It’s a low stakes way to expose kiddos to sleeping in the great outdoors, with real beds and air conditioning just steps away. Spend a lazy afternoon at the pool. No agenda, no timeframe, just a beach bag and playful intentions. Is there a cool pool spot you haven’t visited yet? Make a splash with our list. Recreate a "Blockbuster" movie night. Remember browsing the rows of plastic VHS cases deciding what to take home any given Friday? You may not have a VCR, but you can still get the vibe by playing a favorite family-friendly classic (perhaps ET?) with the lights low and big bowls of buttery popcorn. Catch critters. Some kids are natural nature aficionados, running around hunting for roly-polies under rocks and catching lizards. Squeamish kids might be coaxed to gently cup fireflies, then let them go and watch the glow. Embrace boredom. Since all of us now walk around with a source of constant entertainment literally in our pockets, we almost never experience the essential discomfort of being bored. Ditto for kids. But from boredom springs creativity. Send the young ones out into the yard, even if they complain there’s nothing to do. Then sit back and watch what magic unfolds.