$43.3 million makeover and transformation at Main Library adds engagement, services, and public art

Wes Battoclette A panoramic view around the social staircase, which showcases the enhanced skylights that are part of its energy efficiency improvements.

Wes Battoclette The “Social Staircase” is a focal point of the interior renovations at the downtown library helps visitors find their way.

Catherine C. and Thomas E. Huenefeld Story Center

will allow patrons to record and share oral histories that will allow younger and future generations to learn about their lives and legacies.