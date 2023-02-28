Local Beautician Brings Services and Skills to Those In Need

Most of the time,” Peek explains, “stylists and barbers become either friends with their clients, or therapists! We know a lot of our clients’ personal lives.”

Over time, she cued into a few

common themes among clients and the people they love.

She explains, “I have dealt with many African American children and teens in foster care and most of them are residing in non-African American homes. Typically, in these situations--most likely--their temporary parents have absolutely no idea how to style or maintain their textured hair and skin type.”

She says she also encounters many women who are suffering from domestic violence and some who are struggling through housing instability or homelessness.

In March of 2022, she launched a nonprofit called Purposeful Innovation Beautician (PIB) whose mission is “to help up-skill the people in our community and expand their capabilities on how to titivate themselves in preparation to enter the workforce, school and everyday life.”

PIB provides free beauty services to children and teens in foster/adoptive care, women suffering domestic violence, and families residing in homeless shelters. Clients provide proof of their situation and receive vouchers for services like styling, barbering, and manicuring.

In addition to providing these much-needed services to their clients, PIB employs student and professional cosmetologists, barbers, manicurists and estheticians to provide the services so that they can grow their businesses and expand their clientele.

The March 5th Peek Into Beauty event is PIB’s second such event. They held a similar event at Memorial Hall last November where 30 attendees received services. Peek expects the March 5 event to draw more clients in need of services, as well as industry professionals, volunteers, and sponsors. Attendees will receive two free services such as a hair style/cut, facial, or manicure.

Are you interested in attending or offering your services for this event? You can find complete information

here

.