How Stuff Gets Built: An Architecture Matters Panel Discussion

The recent Architecture Matters
article in Soapbox
, How Stuff Gets Built
, endeavored to explain the development process for commercial and residential properties. To continue the discussion, five architects representing a range of work will have an interactive conversation to dive deeper into topics touched on in the article including encouraging sustainability and opportunities for improving what gets built and how it’s done. Questions from the audience will be addressed throughout the program. Join us Wednesday, August 31, 2022, via Zoom starting at 4:30 pm. Advance registration is required.
During the discussion, you’ll hear from:
- Steve Kenat, AIA, Director of Community Development at GBBN, leads residential, civic, non-profit, and library projects. An active participant in the Urban Land Institute, he advances the conversation about the connection between equity, affordability, and thriving communities.
- Doug Kramer, AIA, Vice President of Architecture at A.N Architects Inc., part of Al. Neyer, is known for his ability to champion conceptual design on a large scale for commercial and healthcare projects. He is passionate about innovative architecture that achieves the user’s business objectives.
- Rick Meyer, AIA, Architect and Business Manager at Meyer Brothers & Sons has been in the business since he was a kid, working with his uncles and cousins on job sites. After earning his professional architectural license, he helped to transform the business from only remodeling to design | build | remodel.
- Sheri Scott, AIA, Founder and Principal Architect at Springhouse Architects and Springhouse Structures, is an award-winning residential architect, designing unique projects nationally. Scott recently launched Springhouse Structures to work with clients through complex project of custom home building from design to occupancy.
- Carl Sterner, AIA, Director of Design and Sustainability at Sol design + consulting, oversees the architectural design studio and manages the design and delivery of highly sustainable projects, including multiple Net Zero Energy, LEED Platinum, and Passive House commercial and residential projects.
If you’re curious about what gets built and how projects are designed and developed – whether the house next door, a mixed-use building in your neighborhood business district, or big projects downtown – this is the program for you. Residents and business owners can influence the development process in their communities, but only if they understand how stuff gets built. Join us to learn more.
Event:
How Stuff Gets Built: An Architecture Matters Panel Discussion
Date:
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Time:
4:30pm - 6:00pm
Location:
Virtual event via Zoom
Cost to attend:
Ticketed, free event
Who should attend:
Residential and commercial property developers, builders, architects, designers, real estate and financial professionals, design, architecture, and planning students, community development corporations and community councils, or anyone curious of #howstuffgetsbuilt.
HOW STUFF GETS BUILT is presented by:
AIA Cincinnati
AIA Cincinnati advocates for the architectural profession and is a resource for its members in service to society. Founded in 1870, AIA Cincinnati was the fourth chartered chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). AIA is the professional organization of Registered Architects who create, improve, and sustain the communities where we live, work, and play. aiacincinnati.org
Soapbox Cincinnati and Issue Media Group
Soapbox's
mission is to connect people to place. Issue Media Group publications leverage the power of solutions-based journalism and narrative storytelling in partnership with community-based leadership coalitions to increase attachment to place—a foundational element to inclusive economic growth—while delivering community response to local media contraction.