Cincinnati Public Schools community shares ideas to improve local schools

The second, annual Education Policy Pitch Night featured six pitches from community members on ideas from student safety to equitable admissions for Walnut Hills. Provided

CoHear

, the lead engagement partner for Cincinnati Public Schools, has led Policy Pitch Nights for the city of Cincinnati since 2018. They partnered with Cincinnati Public Schools and

Integrating mental health support and education in CPS classrooms; presenter Kendra Mapp

Proposing a more equitable admissions policy for Walnut Hills High School; presenters Rashanna Freeman, Andrea Granieri, Estee Harris, Cindy Jones, and Dionne Thrower

Starting a joint safety initiative between CPS and the city of Cincinnati; presenters Elyse Jenkins, Jess Link, Junius Smith, and Dr. Lori Wright

Creating a committee for community input to the CPS board; presenters Marjorie Bazin, Bryce Cannon, Larry Hodge, Brice Mickey, and Amy Thompson

The winning pitch was an IEP-implementation tool that would be more user-friendly for parents. Both the audience and CPS panel chose a user-friendly IEP implementation tool for the winning pitch. As one audience member noted, “IEPs are beyond frustrating to undertake and manage. This would dramatically increase efficiency in parental satisfaction and support.”

Superintendent Iranetta Wright shared, “I’m a degreed Special Education teacher. I had the best of both worlds where I taught Special Ed, and I was also a math teacher. This is making sure there is the level of support and understanding necessary of the IEPs, the services, and how those services are provided. I think this is a great thing to have a conversation around, really important to talk about.”

The judges' panel were CPS board president Ben Lindy, CPS superintendent Iranetta Wright, and the policy chair of the CPS board, Mike Moroski. They, along with the audience, had high praise for all of the pitches. Comments such as “This was a great idea!”, “So important to talk about”, and “Thanks for raising awareness on this” were common as community members listened to the pitches.

Everyone who attended the event also got to vote for one idea out of the six. Many audience members commented that all six of the pitches were amazing and hard to choose from.

Even the groups whose pitches weren’t chosen as the winner had connections made at the event. “Let’s continue talking about this” was a common refrain.

View all the pitches from the January 25, 2023, Education Policy Pitch Night on the School Board School page here .