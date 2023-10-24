ArtsWave Flow Pass facilitates deeper appreciation for Black art

Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Housing
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Voices of Youth
Places
Addyston
Alexandria
Amberley Village
Arlington Heights
Avondale
Bellevue
Blue Ash
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Crestview Hills
Dayton, KY
Dayton, OH
Downtown
Erlanger
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Evendale
Florence
Forest Park
Fort Thomas
Glendale
Golf Manor
Green Township
Greenhills
Highland Heights
Hyde Park
Kenwood/Montgomery
Lincoln Heights
Lockland
Ludlow
Madeira
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Airy
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-The-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Reading
Sharonville
Silverton
Springdale
Springfield Township
St. Bernard
Uptown
Villa Hills
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Woodlawn
Wyoming
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Racial Equity Matters
Resilient Neighborhoods
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Voices of Youth
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Housing
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Voices of Youth
Places
Addyston
Alexandria
Amberley Village
Arlington Heights
Avondale
Bellevue
Blue Ash
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Crestview Hills
Dayton, KY
Dayton, OH
Downtown
Erlanger
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Evendale
Florence
Forest Park
Fort Thomas
Glendale
Golf Manor
Green Township
Greenhills
Highland Heights
Hyde Park
Kenwood/Montgomery
Lincoln Heights
Lockland
Ludlow
Madeira
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Airy
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-The-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Reading
Sharonville
Silverton
Springdale
Springfield Township
St. Bernard
Uptown
Villa Hills
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Woodlawn
Wyoming
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Racial Equity Matters
Resilient Neighborhoods
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Voices of Youth
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
About
Contact
ArtsWave Flow Pass facilitates deeper appreciation for Black art
Kareem A. Simpson
|
Tuesday, October 24, 2023
Share
The Flow Pass includes a Flow Social Experience at a performance of August Wilson's "How I Learned What I Learned" memoir that charts one man’s journey of self-discovery and what it means to be a Black artist in America.
@EnsembleTheatre Photo David Cooper
The uptick in local attention being paid to Black art has not only been going on here in Cincinnati. This has been based on the realization throughout the nation’s art scene that visitors want to see more than white, male, and often-deceased American and European artists. As ethnic and cultural diversity grows here, local art organizations are increasingly adding exhibitions to attract a wider audience by showing a broader array of artists and explaining why their work is worth appreciating.
ArtsWave FLOW: An African American Arts Experience
shines light on a broad spectrum of Black artistic practice here in Cincinnati. The region has traditionally been one of the most politically, socially, and aesthetically delayed regions of the country. This is despite the fact that Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky has always cradled an exciting cadre of Black artists who have worked in communities, in collectives, and who have individually created a range of art responsive to the moment or a movement.
When you purchase a Flow pass, you get access to a series of five artist experiences featuring renowned local and nationally acclaimed Black artists and ensembles in various disciplines.
“This is a great way to connect experiences,” said Alecia Kintner, ArtsWave CEO and President. “This will be the first year that we are offering an all-inclusive pass this specific. In past years, our pass has been more sporadic. This year, we see the Flow pass as helping ArtsWave to cultivate a culturally curious audience which facilitates a deeper appreciation for Black art here in Cincinnati.”
When you purchase the Flow pass, it affords you five different experiences of contemporary Black artistry at five different venues. Each is accompanied by a special Flow Social gathering. More succinctly, each experience directly addresses, in some way, the unjust social conditions facing Black Americans, such as with the participating exhibit created by Charles Gaines, "The American Manifest", a massive outdoor art installation making its way to Cincinnati in spring 2024, also included in the Flow pass.
“This pass brings together, for the first time, the excitingly disparate practices of five Black art experiences,” said Kintner. “The experiences work across disciplines, Cincinnati venues as well as organizations, offering an unparalleled opportunity to see extraordinary works through one purchase point.”
The series kicked off on Friday, October 20 at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park with “Clyde’s” - a play about a truck stop operated by a group of people recently released from prison.
The
Flow Pass
also gets you into the upcoming 2024 experiences:
“
African Modernism in America
”
at the
Taft Museum of Art February 8 or February 10
“
How I Learned What I Learned
”
at the
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati February 16, 17, or 22
“
Mercurial Landscapes
”
presented by the
Cincinnati Ballet at Aronoff Center on April 5
Reserve the Flow Pass
here
. Limited quantity available.
Enjoy this story?
Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.
Share
Read more articles by
Kareem A. Simpson
.
Raised in the inner city of Covington, Kentucky, Kareem Simpson is an author, innovator, community enthusiast, military veteran, serial entrepreneur, foodie and lover of all things creative.
Related Tags
Arts + Culture
,
Cincinnati
,
Diversity
,
Events
,
Social Justice
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Going deep with Dr. Deep Sea: USF prof on his record 100 days living underwater
Source: 83Degrees
Sustainable stationary goods support environmental and mental health causes
Source: Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Michigan addresses LGBTQ+ health disparities with historic $10 million budget allotment
Source: Rapid Growth
These public spaces are creating a brighter, more inviting Downtown Fort Wayne
Source: Input Fort Wayne
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Health + Wellness
Arts + Culture
Higher Education
Community Development
Housing
COVID19
Move to Cincinnati
Diversity
Research + Innovation
Education + Learning
Talent
Entrepreneurship
Transportation
Environment + Sustainability
Voices of Youth
About Soapbox
Commitment to diversity
Contact Us
Have a tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Soapbox Links
Terms of Use
Underwriting policy
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.