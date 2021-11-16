Free concert will kick off 2021 FOUND holiday events

Last year, creative agency AGAR, 3CDC, the Haile Foundation, and others launched FOUND, a community holiday experience that featured installations from the riverfront up to Findlay market.
In its second year, FOUND
will host a free concert at The Banks to kick off the month-long celebration.
FOUND was designed as a series of holiday events and a marketing campaign around the theme of celebrating the history of Cincinnati, which was founded around this time of year in 1788 and originally called Losantiville.
Its key events are Founders Forest, a public art walk featuring decorated trees from all 52 Cincinnati neighborhoods, Windows of Wonder holiday storefront installations, and Finding Losantiville, a citywide scavenger hunt.
A concert will kick off this year’s events. The lineup:
Arin Ray w/ special guests
. Ray is signed to Interscope records and is a graduate of SCPA. His debut album is due in 2022.
The Bright Light Social Hour (featuring Mia Carruthers)
. Carruthers has been featured on MTV's "Taking The Stage," and will be playing with this Austin, Texas rock band.
Speed Walton
. Speed is a Cincinnati hip-hop act and the winner of multiple Cincinnati Entertainment Awards.
The Heavy Hours
will open the concert. This Cincinnati band recorded its latest album with The Black Keys.
FOUND has partnered with Freestore Foodbank, and guests will be given
opportunities to support holiday food drives during the event via mobile device donations.
The afternoon of music is sponsored by The Banks, iHeart Radio and Paloozanoire.
The concert begins at 4 PM Saturday, Nov. 20 and is free.