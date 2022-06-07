Hen of the Woods and Holotype keep it local with a new package design

Say "so long" to the beloved line drawn illustration featuring the chicken and the stump that have graced the Hen of the Woods packaging since 2018.
“After four years, we wanted to refresh the personality of our brand in the eyes of consumers that mirrors who we are today,” says chief operating officer Brady DeLong. “As a small, family-owned and operated independent snack company, the fresh and refined work that Holotype produced puts us in a different league brand-wise, punching above our weight. There is nothing else like it out there in the salty snacks vernacular.”
Holotype creative director, Dale Doyle, and Hen of the Woods chief operating officer Brady DeLong, walk through the strategy and design considerations in their collaboration for the new look.
from Perishable News.