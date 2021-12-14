Kroger aims to boost digital sales and profitability by 2023

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | Source: Food Business News
This year, Kroger rolled out three new three new offerings launched by the Cincinnati-based retailer during the third quarter that support its plan to double digital sales and digital profitability by 2023.

First, they launched Boost by Kroger, a loyalty program to deliver additional savings and personalized offers to members, followed by Kroger Delivery Now, in partnership with Instacart, which was profitable on day 1 and has continuously seen increasing engagement.

The finial initiative involved a partnership between Kroger, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and buybuy Baby, allowing the company to expand its essential home and baby product selection, making family shopping more accessible to the communities they serve.
 

