Black Americans should consider Cincinnati for career growth

As we round up Black History Month, many people are wondering how we keep the momentum going. Travel Noire focused on the top eight cities
for minority career growth in 2022, and Cincinnati made the list.
The Queen City was recognized for its vibrant arts scene and diverse restaurants, as well as a variety of amenities. But a big draw is the chamber’s Minority Business Accelerator (MBA), which has led to 70 high-growth Black-owned businesses, resulting in the creation of around 3,500 jobs and over $1 billion in revenue.