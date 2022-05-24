Immersive Van Gogh exhibit arrives in Cincinnati June 1st

Tickets are on sale for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
, the multi-sensory exhibit which opens to visitors in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The exhibition, which began touring in 2017, has been seen throughout Europe, Asia, and major cities in the United States, from Miami to Boston
. The show is a joint venture of entertainment producer Exhibition Hub
and entertainment discovery platform Fever
.
The location of The Immersive Experience
has just been revealed:
18 West Fourth Street in downtown Cincinnati, a venue constructed in 1860 as the Fifth Bank Building, later becoming Fifth Third Bank and then housing retailer Gidding-Jenny.
CEO and Creative Director of Exhibition Hub, Mario Iacampo, is thrilled to be part of the continued renaissance of West Fourth Street to bring art, culture, and tourism back to downtown Cincinnati. “Cincinnati has a vibrant arts community,” he observes. “We look forward to sharing our award-winning immersive experience with the city and the entire region.”
During a visit that can last anywhere from 90 minutes to 2 hours, guests step into more than 300 sketches, drawings, and paintings executed by the famous 19th
century Dutch Post-Impressionist painter, Vincent Van Gogh. State-of-the-art video mapping technology creates floor-to-ceiling digital projections with accompanying elements of light and sound.
For an add-on cost, a separate gallery view offers a unique virtual reality experience that guides the viewer through a 10-minute journey into eight of Van Gogh’s paintings to show a “day in the life of the artist.” The experience elucidates the inspiration behind some of his most beloved works, including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles
and Starry Night Over the Rhone.
Additional galleries and a drawing studio explore the life, works, and techniques of Van Gogh.
Emily Bromwell Hiltz, Case Administrator with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in Cincinnati, visited the exhibit in Nashville and is eager to bring her young daughter to the local show this summer. “This exhibit is so much more than just light and art,” she raves. “The movement of Van Gogh’s pieces, coupled with exquisite music, tells an emotional story of the artist’s life and mental decline. Get there on time – you’ll use your entire two hours.”
Ticket holders will also receive access to an online interactive landing page, allowing visitors to enjoy activities and learn about the story behind the exhibit. These include 360º panoramas created from Van Gogh artworks that focus on Van Gogh’s surroundings, visual trivia and fun facts, and templates of Van Gogh’s artworks to download and color.
Visitors are required to wear face masks at all times and adhere to COVID-19 government guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available, and there is wheelchair accessibility.
The immersive event is a family and children-friendly activity. Tickets start at $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children, with various VIP packages and family bundles as well as senior, student, and military discounts. Order tickets at https://feverup.com/m/107147
.
Though opening day is June 1st, the best availability of tickets is in July and August. The exhibit is open weekdays from 10 am to 8 pm (last entry) and weekends and holidays from 9 am to 9 pm (last entry).