Entries for 2024 in the local moviemaking contest Winterfilm will be screened on April 20 at the Woodward Theater in Over-the-Rhine. After the screening, prizes will be presented in several categories, including an audience choice award.

The competition drew 17 entries this year. Each film is limited to 10 minutes and must include an assigned theme and prop. This year's theme is "parallels," and the required prop is a compass. In the past, each film must be written, cast, shot and edited within a month. This year, founder Kent Meloy allowed one full month for writing a script, and a second for production.

A shot from 2023 Winterfilm winner, Spencer + Penny., about the inner life of two pencils.



This year marks the 11th edition of This year marks the 11th edition of Winterfilm . More than two dozen teams entered last year's 10th anniversary contest.

Watch highlights from the 2023 screening and awards presentation here

What: Winterfilm XI screening and awards

Where: The Woodward Theater, 1404 Main Street, OTR

When: April 20, 2024. Doors open at 6 pm, showtime is 7 pm.

Tickets: $15, available $15, available online now

Parking: For nearby parking locations : For nearby parking locations information

The theater offers full bar service. All ages are welcome. Note: Some films contain profanity, violence, and adult themes.