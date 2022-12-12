Fast-growing local IT firm expands its international presence

Kinettix
is a rapidly growing Greater Cincinnati information technology company that is now scaling up its international workforce. In November, the company expanded its offices in Cebu, Philippines in that city’s I.T. Park, a technology office park that is home to many other high-tech companies.
The Cebu office will focus on on-demand coordination of IT projects with Kinettix customers. The company provides around-the-clock IT field technicians, project coordinators, other IT services to U.S.-based businesses and for companies around the world.
The Blue Ash-based company says one of the goals of opening an office in Cebu is to make it easier for job seekers there to find open career opportunities with Kinettix through job postings
and its recruiting team. The area is considered a desirable destination due to access to schools, churches, and health care, as well as urban amenities like restaurants and shopping.
“This year, we made substantial infrastructure investments in our centers in the Philippines,” says Bob Supinger, vice president of operations for Kinettix. “This facility is a commitment to the community and to the long-term success of our employees."
Kinettix has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies for two consecutive years, posting a compounded annual growth rate of more than 55%.
Its growth accelerated recently with the acquisition of FS24/7, a company that provides onsite field service IT support across North America. The company says field service is growing in the post-COVID world where businesses employ virtual workforces.
Josie Lewis, the former President of FS24/7, was named vice president of business development at Kinettix.
In 2021, Ernst & Young named Kinettix founder and CEO Chad Mattix an Entrepreneur of The Year 2021 East Central Award finalist.