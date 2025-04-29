Architecture Matters panel discussion: Refreshing your residence

Continue this discussion in person:



When: Tuesday, May 20, 2025



Time: 5:30-7 p.m.



Where: Ferguson Home, 4805 Kennedy Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45209



RSVP here. Ferguson Home, 4805 Kennedy Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45209

Speakers:

Christopher Kepes, AIA, Kepes Architecture

Andrew Schaub, AIA, Alto Design

Cynthia Williams, AIA, Cynthia Williams Architect

Moderator:

Rick Meyer, AIA, Meyer Brothers & Sons

During this program, photography, audio, and video recording may occur. By attending this program, you consent to interview(s), photography, audio recording, video recording and its/their release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction to be used for news, web casts, promotional purposes, telecasts, advertising, inclusion on websites, social media, or any other purpose by AIA Cincinnati and its affiliates and representatives. Images, photos and/or videos may be used to promote similar AIA Cincinnati in the future, highlight the program, and exhibit the capabilities of AIA Cincinnati.