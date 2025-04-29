Architecture Matters panel discussion: Refreshing your residence

The recent Architecture Matters article in Soapbox, Make the most of your existing home. Hit refresh for the not-quite-right spaces, explained how homeowners can work with architects to make the most of a small renovation project. To continue the conversation, CRAN award-winning residential architects will talk about planning for a project, what to look for in hiring an architect, and answer questions.
Agenda:
Continue this discussion in person:
When: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where:
Ferguson Home, 4805 Kennedy Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45209
5:30-5:45 p.m. grab snacks courtesy of Ferguson Home and get settled
5:45-6:45 p.m. panel discussion program
6:45-7 p.m. have another snack and head out
Speakers:
Christopher Kepes, AIA, Kepes Architecture
Andrew Schaub, AIA, Alto Design
Cynthia Williams, AIA, Cynthia Williams Architect
Moderator:
Rick Meyer, AIA, Meyer Brothers & Sons
If you’re curious about engaging an architect for the first time and value having a trusted team of professionals on board to solve unexpected problems and ensure the space you want is the space you get, then this event is right for you.
and join us at Ferguson Home on Tuesday, May 20. This is a free event however registration is required.
Presented by AIA Cincinnati and Soapbox:
AIA Cincinnati
AIA Cincinnati advocates for the architectural profession and is a resource for its members in service to society. Founded in 1870, AIA Cincinnati was the fourth chartered chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). AIA is the professional organization of Registered Architects who create, improve, and sustain the communities where we live, work, and play. aiacincinnati.org
Soapbox Cincinnati and Issue Media Group
Soapbox Cincinnati’s vital journalism moves communities forward. Issue Media Group publications leverage the power of solutions-based journalism and narrative storytelling in partnership with community-based leadership coalitions to increase attachment to place – a foundational element to inclusive economic growth – while delivering community response to local media disruption and contraction.
During this program, photography, audio, and video recording may occur. By attending this program, you consent to interview(s), photography, audio recording, video recording and its/their release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction to be used for news, web casts, promotional purposes, telecasts, advertising, inclusion on websites, social media, or any other purpose by AIA Cincinnati and its affiliates and representatives.
