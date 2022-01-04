By the Artist’s Own Hands: Northminster Fine Arts Fair returns on February 5th

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 5, 2022, to attend one of the most venerated art shows in the Cincinnati region, the 16th
Annual Northminster Fine Arts Fair.
The Arts Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Finneytown’s Northminster Presbyterian Church at 703 Compton Road.
Presented annually ever since 2006 (except for last year’s hiatus due to COVID), the Arts Fair affords 42 regional visual artists the opportunity to display and sell artwork encompassing one-of-a-kind, limited-edition pieces conceived and perfected by the artist’s own hands and created in the artist’s studio.
Rich Schafermeyer, Northminster Presbyterian church member, director of the annual event, and artist himself — one of two original members still involved in the organizing along with fellow artist Barb Smucker — describes the genesis of the Arts Fair.
“Members of the Northminster Church wanted the art event to be a celebration of God-given talents and to be able to invite the community into our home,” he explains.
Barb Smucker adds that as a Northminster Church member and a longtime Arts Fair committee volunteer, she looks forward to once again opening the church’s doors on the first weekend of February for the annual event.
Color artwork by Tom Croce
“It's uplifting to see all the beautiful fine arts and crafts filling the halls and meeting rooms of our church,” Smucker says. “The color, texture, and beauty are just what we need in February. Watching the public enter our buildings, enjoying interacting with the artists and each other, is a wonderful way for our church to support our community."
The juried art show is judged on the bases of quality, variety, and affordability, and consists of painting, photography, drawing, fiber arts, woodcraft, fabric art, jewelry, pottery, and glass. As in past years, there will be children’s activities such as pottery throwing, a raffle of artist-donated pieces, and a Fair Trade section selling international handcrafts, jewelry, chocolate, and coffee. Participating artists are also invited to demonstrate their creative process during the show.
Other customary features of the Arts Fair include live music and a partnership with Visionaries + Voices
, the organization located in Northside and Tri-County providing representation, studio space, supplies, and support to over 140 visual artists with disabilities. V+V artists and staff also usually participate in the Arts Fair.
Due to COVID and Omicron, masks will be required during the event, and other procedures may be established to provide a safe environment for artists and visitors. Although gourmet lunches and treats (including the famous cinnamon rolls) are usually sold as a popular feature of the show, this year it is yet to be determined whether food items can be safely offered.
For more information about the Fine Arts Fair at Northminster Presbyterian Church, call 513-931-0243, email [email protected], or visit the Arts Fair’s Facebook page
.