Our schools have become a chief source of treatment - and concern - for youth mental health

Teachers may respond with punishment and discipline, escalating the issues rather than calming them. That can be especially true for Black students. A 2022 study by the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio found that black students in Cincinnati Public Schools are six times more likely to receive out-of-school suspensions; eight times more likely to be expelled without instruction; and five times more likely to face emergency removals from school. "Cincinnati Public Schools' discipline scheme and policing program has horrific effects on the well-being of students," the report concluded. "CPS should end its reliance on school police and exclusionary discipline and instead invest in proven, preventative mental health and support services." Cincinnati Public revised its code of conduct last year to address some of these concerns.

Although most schools have psychologists and counselors on staff, their roles are not to provide mental health treatment, but to assess and evaluate students to determine if they need special services and individualized education plans.

Teachers and other staff, despite best intentions, are often overworked, with new requirements placed on them every year, making it difficult to detect and respond to signals of mental health decline in their students.

“It’s a school building full of kids who are depressed. They [adults] say ‘you can talk to me’ but then [they] don’t come across as someone that you can talk to. They’ll say that the first day of school, and then after that, they’re the cause of half of the issues you have.” –M., African American female, 15-18