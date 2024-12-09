New series explores efforts to address oral health inequities

This story is part of a series on the challenges and solutions related to oral health in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. It is made possible with funding support from the Delta Dental Foundation.
Growing up in India, Dr. Faiyaz Syed saw the devastating consequences of limited access to health care. His grandmother died because health care was out of reach for her.
He says that experience shaped his lifelong commitment to health equity, a mission he has carried from his days running a free clinic in India to his current role as chief medical officer at the Michigan Primary Care Association
(MPCA).
“Access to care was the biggest barrier to people living a healthy life,” Syed says. “Losing my grandmother because of it was personal. It drove me to become a physician and give back to the community.”
Now, Syed is focused on addressing one of health care’s most persistent inequities: the lack of access to oral health care. He views oral health as a key part of overall health and believes that leaving it unaddressed perpetuates disparities for the most vulnerable populations.
“You can’t have a healthy body without a healthy mouth,” he says. “Oral health issues aren’t just about toothaches. they affect everything from chronic conditions to mental health. They can’t be ignored.”
Spotlighting inequity in oral health care
Syed serves on the board of the Delta Dental Foundation
(DDF), which is committed to addressing oral health inequities through program development and grantmaking. Last year, the foundation, based in Okemos, Michigan, awarded $7.3 million in grants, primarily in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, although some projects have a national reach.
Dr. Faiyaz Syed
The foundation is underwriting a new series of reports that will explore efforts to address oral health inequities and their effects on the most vulnerable populations.
In addition to appearing in Second Wave
publications across Michigan, the series will be featured in stories in RIX
for rural Michigan, Input Fort Wayne
for Indiana, and in the Ohio publications of Soapbox Cincinnati
, Hub Springfield
and The The Helm Sandusky.
Over the next year, the series will look at the education of dentists and hygienists who care for the most vulnerable populations across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
Syed’s commitment to health equity began early in his career. As a young practicing physician, he ran a free clinic in India. He raised money to provide medications and treatment for those who couldn’t afford health care. During this time, he realized the importance of a holistic approach to health care.
“People came to us with toothaches, oral ulcers, and other issues that extended beyond general medical treatment,” he says. “Health care has to be integrated. You can’t focus on one part of the body and leave the rest untreated.”
Integrated health care
This philosophy underpins his work at MPCA, which represents over 40 federally qualified health centers across Michigan. These centers serve more than 730,000 people annually, providing care regardless of insurance status.
“My passion is creating an integrated health model where oral health and medical care are not treated as separate silos,” Syed says. “At MPCA, we’re working to ensure people can access services like dental care, behavioral health, and psychiatry in one location.”
Students receive dental hygiene training through the Warren Arts & Education Foundation program.
Syed’s holistic approach to care aligns with the mission of the Delta Dental Foundation. DDF’s mission is to improve oral health equity, with a focus on underserved populations and people with disabilities.
“The Delta Dental Foundation addresses critical issues such as health equity, access, and education,” Syed says. “Their work aligns with my passion for integrated care.”
DDF addresses systemic barriers to oral health equity through grants for training health care teams to care for people with disabilities; support for providers in rural areas; and funding for programs that equip dentists to meet the needs of diverse communities.
“As a board, we’re committed to ensuring organizations that truly serve our communities receive the funds and support they need,” Syed says.
Focus on people with disabilities
Syed is particularly passionate about improving access for people with disabilities, who face disproportionate challenges in receiving care.
“For too long, people with disabilities have struggled to find appropriate care,” he says. “In some rural areas, just reaching a dentist can require a two- or three-hour drive. Imagine how much harder that is if you also have a disability.”
DDF has invested in training programs to ensure health care teams are equipped to provide high-quality care for people with disabilities. Syed believes this focus not only addresses a moral imperative but also fits into the evolving health care landscape.
“It’s the right thing to do as providers,” says Syed. “And it aligns with the shift to value-based care, which focuses on improving outcomes while reducing costs.”
Still, he acknowledges that much work needs to be done. “We’ve made progress, but we’re far from where we need to be. Inequities for people with disabilities remain vast,” he says.
Some advances, but challenges remain
Holli Seabury, executive director of DDF, has seen significant progress in oral health care over the past five years. She attributes much of this to an attitude shift in the dental profession, driven by advocacy and education.
“On the national level, there’s been a lot of upward momentum,” Seabury says. “Dental schools are now required to teach about disabilities, and that’s brought a lot more attention to the issue.”
The United We Smile team celebrates together as they "cut the floss" to mark the clinic's grand opening in Traverse City.
DDF has played a key role in funding training programs and changing benefit structures to ensure dentists are paid appropriately for treating patients with disabilities. “It’s about making sure providers are equipped to meet people where they are,” Seabury says.
Despite these advances, barriers persist. Medicaid, for example, is often touted as a solution, but Seabury says the reality is more complicated.
Jen Anderson
“Try making an appointment with a Medicaid dentist, it’s hard. Many providers don’t accept Medicaid, and federally qualified health centers have long wait times,” she says.
Jen Anderson, DDF’s senior communications and strategy officer, says the foundation is taking a comprehensive approach to address these challenges.
DDF’s grant-making focuses on access to care, advocacy, education, emerging initiatives, and workforce development. All are anchored in oral health equity for people with disabilities.
“We align our efforts with the needs of the communities we serve,” Anderson says.
“For example, we’ve funded a continuing education series through Penn Dental Medicine that trains providers on how to care for people with disabilities.”
Offering more than funding
Anderson points out that DDF’s approach goes beyond funding.
“We’re not a check-writing organization. We build long-term partnerships and work collaboratively with our grantees,” she says.
Both Seabury and Anderson point to the ripple effect of addressing systemic issues in oral health.
Holli Seabury
“When you improve care for people with disabilities, you lift the standard for everyone,” Anderson says. “A rising tide lifts all boats.”
Seabury agrees, noting that awareness is critical to driving change. “People don’t realize how big these issues are until they see the impact,” she says.
She believes that by telling the stories of individuals who have been affected by disparities, this series will underscore the urgency of the work.
“These stories are heartbreaking, but they also inspire action,” Seabury says.
Syed believes health care must be holistic, equitable, and accessible. He sees his work with MPCA and DDF as an example of the kind of collaboration needed to reach these goals.
“Our mission is to make care accessible to everyone, regardless of their circumstances,” Syed says. “It’s about creating systems that work for the most vulnerable among us.”
Seabury adds that the progress made so far is only the beginning.
“I think people, by and large, are good. When you create something that addresses a big problem, people want to help,” she says. “That’s how we create lasting change.”
Photos courtesy of MPCA and the Delta Dental Foundation.