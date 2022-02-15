The Fridge etc. is going strong after a year in Camp Washington

My cousin was volunteering at the OG free fridge in Brooklyn, NY,” she explains.

“Given my background in community work and project management, she said [it seemed] like something that would be a good fit for Cincinnati. I couldn't have agreed more.”

Tuss says a free fridge is coming to Northside, Covington, and possibly Walnut Hills, Avondale, and Price Hill.

“Our project has also helped start fridges in Columbus, Ohio, Missouri, Iowa, and Arkansas, too!” she says.

“My hopes for the future of this project is that more people are empowered to start their own free fridges. [All it takes is] some time and the desire to connect with your neighbors.”

Do you want to plan a visit to the Fridge etc.?

It’s located at 2936 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225 and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Donations can be dropped off at the fridge or at ETC Produce & Provisions at Findlay Market.