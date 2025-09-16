Focus Areas
Coming Clean: Laura Gentry stages the genres that shaped American music at River Roots
Kareem A. Simpson
|
Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Laura Gentry at the Jazz Education Network Midwest Conference booth.
Provided
For decades, Laura Gentry has been the quiet force behind Cincinnati’s jazz scenes underlying heartbeat serving as a tireless promoter whose vision has brought world-class musicians to the Queen City while championing local talent with equal passion. Known for her ability to blend the intimacy of small-club magic with the energy of festival stages, Gentry has curated spaces where music lovers can experience jazz not just as entertainment, but as a living, breathing art form. With her steady presence, she has helped shape Cincinnati’s cultural identity, ensuring the city remains a vibrant stop on the map.
In this Coming Clean profile, Soapbox caught up with Gentry, as she prepares for her role in the upcoming America’s River Roots Festival, to talk about her journey, the power of live music, and what audiences can look forward to at this upcoming celebration.
Laura Gentry with the late Nikki Giovanni.
Here is what she had to say:
1)
You’ve been a powerful advocate for jazz and live music in Cincinnati. What drew you to this work?
I’ve been a promoter for 26 years now, but when I first considered this path, I was really at a crossroads in my life. While still working as an accountant, I found myself searching for something deeper. Something that was more than just getting up and going to work every day. I knew whatever came next had to be connected to the arts, because the arts had always been a part of me. My parents and grandparents instilled that love early on, and it was something I carried with me throughout my life.
2)
What keeps you inspired in an ever-changing music industry?
What keeps me inspired is the idea of creating not just events, but experiences.
The very first time I promoted an event, it was a celebration for my friend’s birthday and mine. I didn’t just want people to come and hear jazz. I wanted them to feel something special. Afterward, someone who had attended this event stopped me at a local Kroger and said, ‘That event that you put together wasn’t just a show, it was an experience.’ That moment really stayed with me. Knowing that what I do can leave a lasting impression on people…that’s what continues to inspire me.
3)
You’re playing a key role in organizing the music lineup for America’s River Roots, which celebrates culture and creativity along the Ohio River. What was your vision for the festival’s sound?
My vision for the River Roots Festival’s sound really grew out of the deep connection between music, culture, cuisine, and the Ohio River itself. The river has always been a source of movement and exchange, and I wanted the lineup to reflect that history and impact. That’s why we’ll have stages on both the Ohio and Kentucky sides of the river, each one themed around genres that have shaped American music: Country, bluegrass, Americana, southern rock, blues, gospel, and of course, jazz. All were influenced by the Ohio River in some way.
4)
Jazz has deep roots in Cincinnati’s history. How do you see today’s local jazz scene carrying that legacy forward while also evolving to meet new audiences?
I think Cincinnati’s jazz scene has so much potential to grow and expand. Over the years, I’ve seen the ebb and flow, or the rise and fall, of jazz scenes, not just here, but in cities where the jazz scene is much larger. What really stands out to me is the need for more venues that are truly dedicated to jazz. Right now, most of our local venues are very intimate, which is wonderful in its own way, but I believe we also need more mid-size spaces that can hold 200 to 300 people.
5)
What advice would you give to aspiring artists or agents who want to not just book gigs, but build meaningful cultural experiences through music?
My advice would be to really know your market and know your audience. Do the research, study the community you want to serve, and understand what’s missing. That was part of my motivation when I started. I wasn’t driven by how much money I could make, but by the opportunity to create experiences I didn’t see happening in my corner of the world. If your main motivation is money, you may want to think twice, because building meaningful cultural experiences takes heart, vision and commitment.
Mark your calendars for October 8-12 for
America's River Roots
.




Read more articles by
Kareem A. Simpson
.
Raised in the inner city of Covington, Kentucky, Kareem Simpson is an author, innovator, community enthusiast, military veteran, serial entrepreneur, foodie and lover of all things creative.
