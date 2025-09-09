Cindependent Film Festival mentors and inspires emerging filmmakers

Since 2018, the Cindependent Film Festival
has introduced Cincinnati to an array of under-the-radar movies representing diverse genres and formats. The film festival’s eighth edition will take place September 18-20 at Memorial Hall with 13 programs comprised of short and feature-length films. A filmmakers and VIP party happens on the 17th, plus an awards brunch on the 21st
.
Cindependent’s mission entails far more than providing entertainment for cinephiles. As Cincinnati’s role in the film industry continues to grow, informing and inspiring the next generation of auteurs, cinematographers and filmmaking technicians is a priority that this festival seeks to fulfill.
Through programs that invite aspiring filmmakers an in-depth peek into the motivations of featured directors, master classes that provide insights into technical and administrative topics that challenge moviemakers, and a tradeshow that enables access to products and services that are essential to executing a cinematic vision and presenting it in a crowded, competitive marketplace.
Learn more about the festival’s history in Soapbox story: A state of Cindependence
Cindependent co-founder and filmmaker Allyson West and Dodd Camera general manager Aaron Kes, who is managing the festival’s Expo this year, discussed the program and its goals to provide informative programs that help fuel filmmakers’ inspiration and preparation.
Allyson, a native Texan who works by day for Kroger’s content-creation studio, gained her indoctrination to the film world by serving as writer, producer, and actress in the 2017 film Texican
. Aaron, who migrated to Cincinnati from Phoenix three years ago, worked in film and TV production out west and was an instructor for youth-filmmaking camps and collegiate courses there, and filled various volunteer roles at the Phoenix Film Festival. He said that, although Cincinnati lacks Phoenix’s size, its film industry is more vibrant.
“The vibe was different here and the energy is outstanding,” he said. “The ratio of people doing good work compared to the overall population is greater here. Ohio’s film-incentive program also helps attract projects.”
Screenplay Salon Series
Sponsored by the Heyman Talent Agency, the Screenplay Salon Series, nicknamed the Screenplay Speakeasy for this year’s edition, with an accompanying 1920s vibe and decor, has been a fixture since Cindependent’s inception and provides an opportunity for screenwriters to have their text read by actors and feedback provided by the audience and industry professionals. As with the films, the Salon, which takes place on the 18th
and 19th
, is open to all screenplays, which are performed in the Memorial Hall basement.
Wood said the goal is to provide visibility for this key facet of film development and provide a unique opportunity for authors to see their words brought to life and receive real-time feedback from those familiar with the creative process. From the 105 screenplays submitted, 24 were selected for presentation based on judges’ scores.
“The readings are especially helpful for newer screenwriters who aren’t accustomed to seeing their work performed,” Aaron said. “Watching the audience reaction is valuable for discovering what does or does not connect.”
Wood recalled a Salon presentation from the inaugural 2018 festival, when Sierra Leone-born writer/actor/director Ade M'Cormack brought his screenplay The German King
to the Salon. The constructive feedback received helped enhance the material, and M’Cormack was so taken by Cincinnati’s architecture that he made the Queen City the film’s shooting location.
The Salons will take place at 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with whimsical Prohibition-themed presentation names, such as The Juice Joint and Giggle Water.
Deep Dives
No two film projects are identical, but many incur similar challenges, and sometimes recounting an unusual situation or solution can inspire another creator to plumb greater depths or find an unconventional muse to complete an artistic vision. This is the purpose of Cindependent’s Deep Dives, which were initiated last year to launch deeper conversations about how a film’s creative spark was cultivated, and for the audience to discuss what moved them about the creator’s work.
Allyson said that discussions are held in theaters after screenings, but that the broad perspectives typically provided for the general audience within a limited timeframe don’t always satisfy curiosity aficionados have for the minute details that make movies memorable.
“We want to facilitate spaces where filmmakers connect with movie buffs to explain what motivated choices for dialogue, location, and other aspects of projects that influence the movie experience,” she said.
With support from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation, Cindependent has expanded its Deep Dive conversations, with three programs daily, which will be held at the Somerhaus Event Center, the Contemporary Arts Center, and the Mercantile Library.
Allyson noted that audiences enjoy “going along for the ride” to discover what cultural, social, and individual influences that inform a creative direction, with production details about how lighting, sound, and other technical facets influence a finished product’s success and impact.
“What looks like an accident or mistake is generally a creative solution,” Allyson said. “Thematically, we’re bringing creative entrepreneurship and levelling it to show that ideas are achievable.”
Masterclass Series
There are seemingly infinite moving parts that impact a film project’s success or failure. Faulty equipment or a flabby balance sheet have equal opportunity to torpedo a filmmaker’s best-laid plans. With this in mind, Cindependent offers a Masterclass Series with Thursday and Friday programs that tackle a cornucopia of hurdles that cinematic projects will encounter.
Allyson said that some of the programs were influenced by post-festival survey feedback, whereas others were initiated by outside organizations that wanted to introduce topics of interest to the Cindependent audience.
“I’m always excited about our Master Class offerings, which I think provide a good right-brain/left-brain balance,” Aaron said. “People are coming to the festival from different perspectives. Some are content creators; some own their own businesses and make films as a sideline. We want to provide content that meets them where they are.
Allyson noted that they don’t want to create a Master Class roster “that totally looks like schoolwork,” so fodder for creative juices is also offered. This year’s outside-the-box offering addresses horror-film makeup, and is led by professional makeup artist Cheyenne Smith, who’s worked on the Hellraiser
movie franchise. If you’ve ever seen Pinhead onscreen, you know to tip your cap.
“Filmmakers and producers are constant students, eager to learn more about how others have solved problems can make their projects better,” Allyson said.
The complete list of Master Class offerings includes:
Expo
- September 18, 10 a.m.: “Traveling Light: A global approach to shooting on the move for the modern camera person”, led by noted Cincinnati-based filmmaker Eric Girgash, sponsored by Dodd Camera
- September 18, 1 p.m.: “Film Funding 101: Legal Tools to Secure the Bag (and Keep It)”, led by David Lopez-Kurtz and Josh Steinman, sponsored by Croke Fairchild
- September 18, 3:30 p.m.: “The Art of Fear: Practical FX for Indie Horror”, led by Cheyenne Smith
- September 19, 10 a.m.: “Lighting faces for video: A practical approach to lighting people on lean productions”, led by Girgash, sponsored by Dodd Camera
- September 19, 1 p.m. "Who Owns What?: Intellectual Property and the Indie Filmmaker”, led by Lopez-Kurtz and Cameron Robinson
- September 19, 2:30 p.m.: “LOOKBOOK TO GREENLIGHT: Pitch Deck Essentials for Filmmakers”, led by Silas Tibbs, Emma Underwood, and Markus Cook, and Cassandra Nicholson, sponsored by ShotDeck
- September 19, 3:30 p.m.: “CindeNEXT: Future Filmmakers in Focus”
The 2025 Cinema Expo, in its second year as part of the Cindependent program, will feature local and national film, video and media-production organizations. Allyson praised Aaron’s leadership role in spearheading the Expo’s development and providing professional resources to local filmmakers. He said his primary goal for the event is to bridge the gap between being inspired by films and manifesting their own cinematic visions.
“We’re excited to have reps from camera, lens, and lighting, and sound companies to help attendees become familiar with equipment they need and how to meet their needs on budget,” he said.
Aaron also noted that filmmaking organizations will also be on hand, such as OutReels, which supports making LGBTQ-positive films, and the Black Cincinnati Cinema Collective, which supports the creation of BIPOC projects.
An addition to the Expo’s repertoire will be half-hour presentations that will provide 30-minute onstage demonstrations on such topics as post-production methods, working with talent agencies, and a technical demonstration of camera-operation best practices.
View the full festival program here
.
General-admission one-day passes to the Cindependent Film Festival are $29 plus ticketing fees; Saturday tickets include access to the Expo, which takes place from 10am-4pm. One- and three-day VIP passes cost $65 and $249, respectively, plus ticketing fees. All tickets provide access to the Screenplay Salon, Deep Dives, and Master Classes, and Saturday tickets provide access to the Expo. Get tickets
.