Food & Wine says the one thing you must eat in Ohio is...

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | Source: Food & Wine
Whether all Ohioans from east to west and north to south agree, Food & Wine's decision will prevail. "If you had time to eat one food in every state, what would it be?"

The judges agreed for Ohio, the one food you must eat is Cincinnati chili. Food & Wine also managed to quote Mark Twain, use words "obscure" and "quirky" to describe the must try treat, and lovingly dash Cincinnati chili with a "while you might have never tried this, and may never again" flourish. Sigh.

Check it out here along with their food editor's recommendations for the other forty-nine states. 

Additional recommended reading: Their enjoyable related story, Skyline Chili, and Cincinnati Chili in General, Explained by a Local As Best She Can, is written by Food & Wine senior editor and Northern Kentucky native, Kat Kinsman.

Kinsman takes on the tough questions like "Why are people so mean about Cincinnati chili in general?" and "Is there chocolate in Cincinnati chili?" 

