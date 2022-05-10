The Ferrari brother's friends said they were "nuts" to open their dream coffee shop in the Camp

When Cincinnati-born brothers Tony and Austin Ferrari
decided to open the coffee shop of their dreams in 2019, they landed almost immediately on the city’s Camp Washington neighborhood.
There, tucked into a residential section at the heart of this isolated, working-class area—until then, known best for its classic, 24/7 chili parlor—they would open an all-day café. Perfect cappuccinos and breakfast sandwiches in the mornings, natural wines and imported tinned fish at night with a sprawling, outdoor patio and gardens, complete with outdoor kitchen for summertime bistro nights.
“As excited as they were for us,” says Tony Ferrari, “they were like, are you guys crazy? It’s so odd, they’d say, it’s so off the beaten path—we really don’t see you guys making it here.”
Dreaming of opening a cafe? Your dream location might be in the midwest.
Read the full story here
.