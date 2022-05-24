Accidentally Wes Anderson team shares their love for Esquire Theatre

It's a match made in heaven—Clifton's Esquire Theatre and the Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram page.
Earlier this month, Soapbox reported
on the BoxOfficePro
story of the community taking on corporate fast food.
Apparently, the Instagram creative team at accidentallywesanderson
noticed it too along with Esquire Theatre's outstanding symmetrical tile work, marquee, and charming story.
Whether it's a love for independent movie theaters, Wes Anderson films, Clifton, or Cincinnati, check out the sweet shout-outs for the Esquire happening on Insta.