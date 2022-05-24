Accidentally Wes Anderson team shares their love for Esquire Theatre

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | Source: Instagram
It's a match made in heaven—Clifton's Esquire Theatre and the Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram page.

Earlier this month, Soapbox reported on the BoxOfficePro story of the community taking on corporate fast food.

Apparently, the Instagram creative team at accidentallywesanderson noticed it too along with Esquire Theatre's outstanding symmetrical tile work, marquee, and charming story.

Whether it's a love for independent movie theaters, Wes Anderson films, Clifton, or Cincinnati, check out the sweet shout-outs for the Esquire happening on Insta.  

