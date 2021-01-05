Kroger and Whole Foods team up to predict this year’s food trends

Kroger and Whole Foods predict that nutritious, flavorful, easy-to-prep meals will gain in popularity this year. Provided

Cincinnati-based Kroger teamed up with Texas-based Whole Foods to predict 2021’s food trends. As the pandemic continues, both grocery giants say food and beverages that support immune systems, gut and brain health, energy levels, and stress management will be popular.

Mushrooms are high on the list, along with sauerkrauts and other fermented foods, and items — like drinks — that include berries, dark leafy greens, and elderberry.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for flavor and functionality in their favorite foods and beverages, especially as the nation continues to navigate a public health crisis," Kroger's food-trends outlook states.