Kroger and Whole Foods team up to predict this year’s food trends

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, January 5, 2021 | Source: Winsight Grocery Business

Cincinnati-based Kroger teamed up with Texas-based Whole Foods to predict 2021’s food trends. As the pandemic continues, both grocery giants say food and beverages that support immune systems, gut and brain health, energy levels, and stress management will be popular.

 

Mushrooms are high on the list, along with sauerkrauts and other fermented foods, and items — like drinks — that include berries, dark leafy greens, and elderberry.

 

"Consumers are increasingly looking for flavor and functionality in their favorite foods and beverages, especially as the nation continues to navigate a public health crisis," Kroger's food-trends outlook states.

Read more articles by Soapbox Staff.

Related Tags

Cincinnati, COVID19, Food + Drink, Food Innovation, Health + Wellness, Quality of Life 
Downtown 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.