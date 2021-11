The menu at Senate has something for everyone, but they are known for their unique hot dog toppings. Provided

Guy Fieri has made a living out of picking the best diners, drive-ins, and dives in America. He’s been to restaurants in every state and would be hard-pressed to pick his favorites. SoSenate, which has two locations in Cincinnati (Over-the-Rhine and Blue Ash), was recognized for its gourmet street food, specifically hot dogs, like the Trailer Park and Hello Kitty, but the restaurant has other upscale options as well.