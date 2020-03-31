Mita’s restaurant provides food, basic essentials for laid-off workers

Mita’s downtown has joined many other restaurants across the country in a “restaurant relief” program, using this time of uncertainty and layoffs to provide free food an basics unemployed hospitality workers.

Many owners are continuing with their regular bulk food orders and setting up free pickup and drop-off times to service people who suddenly found themselves without a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from food, many restaurants are also offering diapers, toilet paper, baby food, notebooks, and aspirin, along with bags of fresh produce. To read more, click here.