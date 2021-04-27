“Drink MadTree. Make an Impact.” Eight years later, the brewery remains rooted in sustainability

In 2013, MadTree Brewing opened with a plan beyond selling beer: The owners wanted to celebrate and protect nature while reducing the company’s impact on the environment. It started with joining 1% for the Planet, a global organization that asks members to donate 1% of their sales back to the environment. MadTree works with local nonprofits that are also members and gives some of those profits back to the community.

On April 1st, they launched “This Pack Gives Back,” a campaign that will donate proceeds from every 6-pack and 12-pack sold back to local nonprofits in major cities where MadTree beer is sold. It ends on May 8th.

