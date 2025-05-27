The AI sherpa will see you now

To optimistically navigate the overwhelming uncertainty of the Age of AI, a confident and knowledgeable guide is essential. Lucky for us in the greater Cincinnati area, we have AI researcher, practitioner and deep thinker, Brandon Z. Hoff. He’s been sharing his insights and offering a path for the present and into the future of AI through a series of events at the Mercantile Library. The next free session is coming up on Wednesday, June 10.
Let’s talk about the elephant in the room…
The third and final installment of his AI series at the Merc will focus on the broader societal and economic impacts of AI, coupled with a unique interactive experience.
For part one of the session titled The AI Imperative: Economics, Labor & Policy, “We’ll delve into AI as a significant economic driver, discussing its potential to boost productivity and innovation across various sectors,” Brandon explains. And yes, he’ll also tackle the elephant in the room – is AI coming for your job? “We’ll address the impact of AI on the workforce, potential displacement and the urgent need for thoughtful policy and regulation,” he says.
The latter part of the session will be hands-on and interactive: Applied AI Lab: Live Build of a Custom Policy GPT. Attendees will be invited to contribute their thoughts on AI policy via a quick live survey. “Then I’ll demonstrate in real-time how to take that collective input and build a basic custom GPT,” says Brandon. It’s an opportunity to experience AI in action so attendees can see the power of AI as a tool for collective intelligence.
Calling all concerned citizens
Like the first two sessions in Brandon’s series, this one is for anyone with an interest in the impact of AI on our lives and society, regardless of where you might be in your personal journey with artificial intelligence. “If you want a clear, unbiased understanding of what AI is, what it can do, and what its implications are, this session will resonate,” says Brandon. Educators and parents may also be particularly interested, as AI enters the classroom and upends the learning environment.
All of Brandon’s work is based on the RUDI framework he designed, which stands for Responsible Use of Digital Intelligence. To get a taste of the guidance embedded in Brandon’s approach, here are 5 key points that can help you navigate your personal interactions with AI starting now.
5 key principles for responsible use of digital intelligence:
- AI is a tool; you’re the pilot. Remember that AI is an instrument, but you are the one in control. Use it to augment your intelligence, not replace your critical thinking.
- Critically evaluate outputs. Don’t blindly trust what AI generates. It can be wrong, biased or “hallucinate” (make things up). Always verify important information.
- Beware of bias. AI models are trained on vast amounts of data, which can contain societal biases. Be mindful that AI outputs might reflect or even amplify these biases!
- Understand the “give and get.” When you interact with AI, you’re often providing data. Be conscious of what information you’re sharing and how it might be used.
- Focus on augmentation, not just automation. Think about how AI can help you learn more, be more creative or solve problems in new ways, rather than just looking for shortcuts.
“Essentially, approach AI with curiosity, a healthy dose of skepticism and a commitment to using it as a force for good,” advises Brandon. Learn more about Brandon’s work
, or even join one of his ongoing research efforts.
What: RUDI session in two parts:
Where: The Mercantile Library, 414 Walnut St #1100, Cincinnati, OH 45202
- Part one - The AI Imperative: Economics, Labor & Policy
- Part two - Applied AI Lab: Live Build of a Custom Policy GPT
When: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Tickets:
Everyone is welcome. There is no fee to attend this session.
Further details here.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.