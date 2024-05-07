Deliberating the D Word (Density): An Architecture Matters Panel Discussion

The recent Architecture Matters article in Soapbox, Deliberating the D Word (Density),
considered the impact of density on cities, including its benefits and challenges. To continue the discussion, architects representing a range of backgrounds and experiences will discuss the big-picture issues around density.
Continue this discussion in person:
When: Thursday, June 6, 2024
Time: 5:30-7:00pm
Where: Turner Construction Company
510 Race Street,
Cincinnati, OH 45202
RSVP here
.
If you’re curious to learn how cities are planning for a thriving municipal economy that includes residents, places to work, services, and activities, this is the program for you.
Agenda:
5:30-5:45pm grab some snacks and get settled
5:45-6:45pm panel discussion program
6:45-7:00pm have another snack and head out
Speakers:
Hyesun Jeong, PhD, Assoc. AIA, Assistant Professor of Urban Design, University of Cincinnati
Michael McInturf, AIA, NCARB, michael mcinturf ARCHITECTS and Professor of Architecture, University of Cincinnati
Jeff Raser, AIA, NCARB, CUDA Studio
Moderator:
Steve Kenat, AIA LEED AP, SHP
Register here
and join us to learn more. This is a free event however registration is required.
Presented by AIA Cincinnati and Soapbox:
AIA Cincinnati
AIA Cincinnati advocates for the architectural profession and is a resource for its members in service to society. Founded in 1870, AIA Cincinnati was the fourth chartered chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). AIA is the professional organization of Registered Architects who create, improve, and sustain the communities where we live, work, and play. aiacincinnati.org
Soapbox Cincinnati and Issue Media Group
Soapbox Cincinnati’s mission is to connect people to place. Issue Media Group publications leverage the power of solutions-based journalism and narrative storytelling in partnership with community-based leadership coalitions to increase attachment to place – a foundational element to inclusive economic growth – while delivering community response to local media contraction.
