Deliberating the D Word (Density): An Architecture Matters Panel Discussion

Hyesun Jeong, PhD, Assoc. AIA, Assistant Professor of Urban Design, University of Cincinnati

Michael McInturf, AIA, NCARB, michael mcinturf ARCHITECTS and Professor of Architecture, University of Cincinnati

Jeff Raser, AIA, NCARB, CUDA Studio

Steve Kenat, AIA LEED AP, SHP

The recent Architecture Matters article in Soapbox, Deliberating the D Word (Density), considered the impact of density on cities, including its benefits and challenges. To continue the discussion, architects representing a range of backgrounds and experiences will discuss the big-picture issues around density.If you’re curious to learn how cities are planning for a thriving municipal economy that includes residents, places to work, services, and activities, this is the program for you.5:30-5:45pm grab some snacks and get settled5:45-6:45pm panel discussion program6:45-7:00pm have another snack and head outRegister here and join us to learn more. This is a free event however registration is required.AIA Cincinnati advocates for the architectural profession and is a resource for its members in service to society. Founded in 1870, AIA Cincinnati was the fourth chartered chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). AIA is the professional organization of Registered Architects who create, improve, and sustain the communities where we live, work, and play. aiacincinnati.orgSoapbox Cincinnati’s mission is to connect people to place. Issue Media Group publications leverage the power of solutions-based journalism and narrative storytelling in partnership with community-based leadership coalitions to increase attachment to place – a foundational element to inclusive economic growth – while delivering community response to local media contraction.