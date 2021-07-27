Anderson’s Save Your Bees is abuzz with sweet activities

Patty Reed — along with her husband — owns Save the Bees, which sells products made from local honey. Eliza Bobonick

Every year in Ohio, more than 1000 new hobbyists take up beekeeping. With the sweet incentives of honey production and helping the environment, it’s a venerable sideline commonly adopted by gardeners, culinary enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a fun and interesting outdoor project.

Patty Reed encouraged her husband to give it a try about seven years ago when he retired.

Reed runs the shop on a daily basis. Her shelves are heavily stocked with jars of raw, local honey — some of it from Save Your Bees’ production farms in Georgetown and Oregonia, and others from neighboring apiaries in other nearby towns.

The wide variety of different types of honey is carefully procured, and each has distinct qualities based on the season and the plants made available to the bees during that time.

“I’ve got a beautiful Water White. It looks like a very pale domestic beer, but it tastes so airy and light and comb-y. And it takes a little extra work to do that,” advises Reed. “It’s a spring honey. Trees are the first food of the bees. So you have to switch that out before they start producing what’s known as clover honey.”

Save Your Bees also carries some handmade soaps, jewelry and other gift items, and hosts many workshops to teach enthusiasts about different aspects of the hobby — from box building to spinning, and everything in between. However, not all workshops revolve around the bees. Jewelry and soap making are just a couple others on offer.

Reed believes in building a sense of community among hobbyists, new and old. Teaching a class is a requirement for any apiarist whose stock is sold at the shop. Her spinning room, equipment, and expertise are available by appointment to community members for a small fee. She enjoys helping others catch the buzz of what homegrown honey is all about.

Each year in September, Reed also hosts a large event to raise awareness for a cause close to her heart. Lights of Hope aims to break the stigma surrounding opioid addiction.

Reed says she has seen too many lives destroyed by the tendency to hide these issues out of shame.

Held in Mt. Washington’s Stanbery Park during Addiction Awareness month, the event offers food and fun activities, with resources and educational materials on hand to help raise consciousness and responsiveness throughout the local community.