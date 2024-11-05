Nancy Daly, a career journalist who covered communities in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

hospital in the Presidio, in San Francisco, and whose childhood was spent in Virginia, Texas, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Germany. She found a home in Kentucky.

At Soapbox and NKY Thrives, she had a knack for finding and telling stories that shed light on the community she lived in. She covered the impact of the pandemic on the

economic plans of Florence, Ky.

and on the

delivery of health care

. She was early to spot Kentucky’s drift to

legalize marijuana

. She

corresponded with civilians in Ukraine

during the initial days of Russia’s invasion, and she documented the surprising

multiculturalism of Boone County schools.

Her insights, her knowledge of the community, and her storytelling skill will be missed.

