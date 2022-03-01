Kharkiv hunkers down as Russian invasion penetrates the city

Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership

“Today I volunteered here as some food was delivered and I helped to distribute it. It was nice. I had a kilo of sugar and a spoon and I shared it among many. There are some foreigners here. I spoke English, they felt happy.”

Nadia returned to her Kharkiv flat on Sunday because the metro was closed. “I think I am safe, but the situation is unpredictable,” she told Lampe. “Some towns in Kharkiv region are occupied by Russians so it means that the war is on, and we don’t know what the night is bringing. … I hope we will be safe this night.”

Herring suspects his Kharkiv friends are under “tremendous stress” seeking shelter and food, worried whether their homes have been hit. No wonder messages have tapered off.

On Thursday, messages from Kharkiv came fast and furious after dictator Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s “special military operation” — in other words, an invasion. Here are their words, shared by members of Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership. All timestamps are in Cincinnati time.

As Invasion Starts, A Flurry Of Dispatches From Kharkiv

Iryna Bakumenko,

1:09 a.m. Thursday:

Nadia Klymyshyna, 3:09 a.m. Thursday: It is not a good morning. But we are staying at home.

Everything works — electricity, internet, transport, shops. Schools and kindergartens are closed, the center of the city looks and feels the same, there were sounds of explosions in the morning, but we didn't see anything and don't know much, we are getting the news that our army is stopping the invasion. But no details. … Thanks for your voice, we will keep in touch.

Andriy Klymyshyn, 3:15 a.m. Thursday:

Lots of people try to move out of the city. People try to store some food and water. Take money from banks.

We are trying to stay calm and get proven information of what is actually going on.

No panic on the streets. No tanks yet. [The] Army is fighting.

We need, I think, some international help. Now. Sanctions. Armor. Demonstrations at Russian embassies. I don’t know.

Dear American friends!

Valeriy Bakumenko, 5:57 a.m. Thursday: Schools and kindergartens are closed. Vitally important services and factories are working as usual. Kharkiv air shelters … are in the adequate condition. Banks, shops, public transport, water, heating, electricity OK with fighting just 5km away! The mayor is always in contact with people visiting major sites, meeting people, giving press conferences.

How Cincinnati Came To Care So Much About Kharkiv

embers have exchanged business, cultural, and educational practices. Judith Meredith, a former president, has been to Kharkiv 10 or 11 times, “including on 9/11, when several of us went over to open the American Center in Kharkiv.”

In more stable times, 2018, Susan Neaman, Pat Cleveland and Herring, the group’s president, were in Kharkiv and met with the Kharkiv Baseball Team. “These guys were introducing baseball to Kharkiv, and we were able to bring them some equipment,” Herring recalls.

Cincinnati’s Sister City members shared reactions to the invasion starting on Thursday. Some were stunned, some not surprised. All are heartbroken.

I was not surprised when I learned of the invasion. I have been watching this unfold for weeks. I knew Putin was lying from the beginning when he said this was just a training exercise.

Jay Dewitt, 7:02 p.m. Thursday: Presented a seminar on real estate brokerage practices in Kharkiv in 2003. Been on the board since. At that time realtors were often occupied in brokering, say, one room in a two- or three-room apartment. Toilet facilities and a tiny kitchen were shared. No mortgage money for housing. Much has changed since then, and I believe we Sister City folks played a significant role in upgrading civic and governmental roles.

My colleagues and I have found (our Ukrainian visitors) to be warm, friendly, intelligent, and talented people who sincerely love their independent, democratic country and want it to thrive. Now I fear for their safety and their future.

The very thought that Russian tanks could come rolling into our sister city or that Russian artillery could potentially turn such a beautiful and historic metropolis into rubble truly sickens me.

Mike Burns, 8:05 p.m. Thursday: I am very distressed by the Russian aggression in Ukraine, and especially in Kharkiv which has apparently been impacted more than other areas of the country at this stage of the invasion. I, like many, hoped that Putin would not take such drastic steps to try to influence Ukraine's autonomy and democracy. … Colleagues and friends in Kharkiv … certainly did not envision that he would invade. They hoped for a diplomatic solution. Now many are hunkering down in their basements and in subway stations and bomb shelters with air travel shut down and roadways too crowded to leave. My thoughts and prayers are with them.

Ann Lampe, 11:42 p.m. Thursday: I am worried for all our Ukrainian friends, and especially for those with children. Fortunately, I am receiving updates via What’s App, but who can rest easily while viewing a video of distant shelling filmed from a Kharkiv residence or not have one’s heart ache at the sight of a friend’s two young children and wife sitting in a bare, brick basement, utilizing it as a makeshift bomb shelter while wondering what the next hours will bring?