Youth mental health is the focus of a new community-wide coalition

“Greater Cincinnati is grappling with a youth mental health crisis. Mental health needs have grown more acute, children face challenges at ever earlier ages, mental health providers are strained, and caregivers are overwhelmed.”

Clare Zlatic Blankemeyer

Brooke Winstead

From 2009 to 2019, the percentage of high school students seriously considering attempting suicide increased by 36%. The percentage reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness increased by 40%.

In just four years, from 2011 and 2015, youth psychiatric visits to emergency departments for depression, anxiety, and behavioral challenges increased by 28%.

Over the ten-plus years between 2007 and 2018, suicide rates among youth ages 10 to 24 increased by 57%.

These statistics are taken from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's 2021 advisory

"Protecting Youth Mental Health."

They show what was happening before the Covid-19 pandemic became a nearly all-consuming part of life in 2020. The impact of the pandemic magnified those trends.

Symptoms of anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders doubled during the pandemic, with 25% of youth experiencing depressive symptoms, and 20% experiencing anxiety symptoms. In early 2021, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts were 51% higher for teen girls and 4% higher for teen boys compared to just two years earlier.

The coalition behind HEY! wants to move “upstream” of the problem and address not just the immediate emotional challenges that kids experience but the much more difficult goal of changing the systems, environments, and attitudes that kids are immersed in order to prevent emotional imbalance and build resilience. As Ross Meyer, a vice president for Interact for Health has said, “It's not about fixing young people, it's about fixing the conditions around young people in ways that are going to be more conducive to their mental health and well-being.”

The effort will have an emphasis on addressing the issues faced by youth in the mental health, justice and mental health systems, LGBTQ youth, and children of color.