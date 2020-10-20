Answers to Ohio Civics Essential ballot issues quiz

To reach voters on local ballot issues, cities and school districts are:



____ Campaigning in local coffee shops



____ Distributing literature door-to-door



__X__ Sending information to voters on social media



____ Seeking help from the federal government



Objective information about local ballot issues is easily found on the internet:



____ True



__X__ False



What’s the one way not to learn about local ballot issues?



____ Read the ballot language on the county board of elections website

__X__ Contact a U.S. senator for assistance

____ Check the local small-town newspaper



____ See if county political parties are endorsing the issue



The League of Women Voters provides information on local ballot issues:



__X__ True

____ False



How else can voters learn about local ballot issues?

__X__ Watch videos of council or school board meetings where the issues were discussed

____ Present a petition with at least 100 signatures to local elected officials

____ Call the Ohio General Assembly

____ Conduct a survey of area businesses to see what they know