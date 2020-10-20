Answers to Ohio Civics Essential ballot issues quiz

Bob Sandrick | Tuesday, October 20, 2020

To reach voters on local ballot issues, cities and school districts are:

____ Campaigning in local coffee shops

____ Distributing literature door-to-door

__X__ Sending information to voters on social media

____ Seeking help from the federal government


Objective information about local ballot issues is easily found on the internet:

____ True

__X__ False


What’s the one way not to learn about local ballot issues?

____ Read the ballot language on the county board of elections website

__X__ Contact a U.S. senator for assistance

____ Check the local small-town newspaper

____ See if county political parties are endorsing the issue


The League of Women Voters provides information on local ballot issues:

__X__ True

____ False


How else can voters learn about local ballot issues?

__X__ Watch videos of council or school board meetings where the issues were discussed

____ Present a petition with at least 100 signatures to local elected officials

____ Call the Ohio General Assembly

____ Conduct a survey of area businesses to see what they know

Read more articles by Bob Sandrick.

Bob Sandrick is an award-winning veteran reporter who has worked as a staff writer for cleveland.com and Sun News. He broke the story about Cleveland Division of Water billing errors in one suburb. It was later discovered the problem was widespread, leading to water division reforms. Today Sandrick is a freelance multimedia journalist.

Related Tags

Ohio Civics Essential 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.