Answers to Ohio Civics Essential ballot issues quiz

To reach voters on local ballot issues, cities and school districts are:
____ Campaigning in local coffee shops
____ Distributing literature door-to-door
__X__ Sending information to voters on social media
____ Seeking help from the federal government
Objective information about local ballot issues is easily found on the internet:
____ True
__X__ False
What’s the one way not to learn about local ballot issues?
____ Read the ballot language on the county board of elections website
__X__ Contact a U.S. senator for assistance
____ Check the local small-town newspaper
____ See if county political parties are endorsing the issue
The League of Women Voters provides information on local ballot issues:
__X__ True
____ False
How else can voters learn about local ballot issues?
__X__ Watch videos of council or school board meetings where the issues were discussed
____ Present a petition with at least 100 signatures to local elected officials
____ Call the Ohio General Assembly
____ Conduct a survey of area businesses to see what they know
Bob Sandrick is an award-winning veteran reporter who has worked as a staff writer for
cleveland.com and Sun News. He broke the story about Cleveland Division of Water billing errors in one suburb. It was later discovered the problem was widespread, leading to water division reforms. Today Sandrick is a freelance multimedia journalist.