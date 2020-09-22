Answers to Civics Essential Quiz: Voting 201: Options in Ohio, plus myths debunked

Bob Sandrick | Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Voters can use election drop boxes to

 ___   file a complaint with their county boards of elections

 _X__ deposit their completed absentee ballots instead of mailing them

 ___   apply for an absentee ballot

 ___   register to vote

 

To vote in Ohio, citizens must have lived in the state for at least 30 days

           _X__ True

           ___    False

 

To register to vote, Ohioans can

    ___  register online at their county elections board website

    ___  register verbally with any certified librarian

    ___  print, fill out and mail a registration application

    ___  send a request to a common pleas judge

    _X__both a and c

    ___  both b and d
    ___  all of the above
    ___  none of the above
    ___  no clue! read the story!!

 

Ohioans can email an application to vote absentee

            ___  True

            _X__False

 

Common absentee ballot errors do not include:

___  forgetting to sign the ballot envelope

___  writing “USA” where it asks for your county

_X__forgetting to notarize the ballot

___  recording the incorrect birthdate

 

Support for Ohio Civics Essential is provided by a strategic grant from the Ohio State Bar Foundation to improve civics knowledge of Ohio adults.

The views expressed herein do not necessarily represent those of the Ohio State Bar Foundation.

 

Read more articles by Bob Sandrick.

Bob Sandrick is an award-winning veteran reporter who has worked as a staff writer for cleveland.com and Sun News. He broke the story about Cleveland Division of Water billing errors in one suburb. It was later discovered the problem was widespread, leading to water division reforms. Today Sandrick is a freelance multimedia journalist.

Ohio Civics Essential 

