Answers to Civics Essential Quiz: Voting 201: Options in Ohio, plus myths debunked

Voters can use election drop boxes to

___ file a complaint with their county boards of elections

_X__ deposit their completed absentee ballots instead of mailing them

___ apply for an absentee ballot

___ register to vote

To vote in Ohio, citizens must have lived in the state for at least 30 days

_X__ True

___ False

To register to vote, Ohioans can

___ register online at their county elections board website

___ register verbally with any certified librarian

___ print, fill out and mail a registration application

___ send a request to a common pleas judge

_X__both a and c

___ both b and d

___ all of the above

___ none of the above

___ no clue! read the story!!

Ohioans can email an application to vote absentee

___ True

_X__False

Common absentee ballot errors do not include:

___ forgetting to sign the ballot envelope

___ writing “USA” where it asks for your county

_X__forgetting to notarize the ballot

___ recording the incorrect birthdate





Support for Ohio Civics Essential is provided by a strategic grant from the Ohio State Bar Foundation to improve civics knowledge of Ohio adults.



The views expressed herein do not necessarily represent those of the Ohio State Bar Foundation.