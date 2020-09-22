Answers to Civics Essential Quiz: Voting 201: Options in Ohio, plus myths debunked

Voters can use election drop boxes to
___ file a complaint with their county boards of elections
_X__ deposit their completed absentee ballots instead of mailing them
___ apply for an absentee ballot
___ register to vote
To vote in Ohio, citizens must have lived in the state for at least 30 days
_X__ True
___ False
To register to vote, Ohioans can
___ register online at their county elections board website
___ register verbally with any certified librarian
___ print, fill out and mail a registration application
___ send a request to a common pleas judge
_X__both a and c
___ both b and d
___ all of the above
___ none of the above
___ no clue! read the story!!
Ohioans can email an application to vote absentee
___ True
_X__False
Common absentee ballot errors do not include:
___ forgetting to sign the ballot envelope
___ writing “USA” where it asks for your county
_X__forgetting to notarize the ballot
___ recording the incorrect birthdate
Support for Ohio Civics Essential is provided by a strategic grant from the Ohio State Bar Foundation to improve civics knowledge of Ohio adults.
The views expressed herein do not necessarily represent those of the Ohio State Bar Foundation.