Born in a pandemic, a meal-kit service evolves into a brick-and-mortar bakery

Moxie, or in this case, Moxy by definition, means “courage and determination.” As it turns out, Moxy is exactly what Lou Turner and her partner needed when they started a meal-kit service during the pandemic. Finding success there, she let her love of baked goods and inspiration from her Dutch and German heritage turn “Moxy” into a bakery. Then in December of 2022, Moxy found its way into a brick-and-mortar shop located in Findlay Market and they are beginning to make their mark. Moxy is joined by their “parent” company, Urbana Cafe.
Good coffee? Yummy pastries? Yes, please.
“Moxy
bakery is a cohesive mix of traditional and professional technique with a joyful whimsy.”
- Findlay Market website
Joyful whimsy is right. Walking into Moxy, your senses are immediately taken over by the smell of roasted coffee and sweetness. Behind the counter sits an array of baked goods from a traditional croissant to the most decadent-looking pastry called the “s’mores croissant.” There is ample seating in the side room that offers the perfect ambiance to both get work done on a weekday and celebrate the joy of spring with friends on the weekends.
In their food program, they are intentional about supporting female farmers and “providing a space for female acknowledgment and recognition and pride themselves on the quality of ingredients and providing for their community.”
However, something Sandra the front-of-house manager, is most looking forward to is their upcoming drink program that she will have a hand in creating. The drink program will feature specialty coffees and teas unique to Moxy. The ice cubes will have hibiscus flowers in them, and the first specialty teas will be “spring-like” in nature as they are using ingredients currently found in the springtime.
“We really want to become a must-stop for Cincinnati,” says Sandra.
So, the next time you find yourself at Findlay Market make it a point to get yourself some Moxy Cincinnati
.
Then head back on May First for the opening of their new drink program.
We can’t wait to see the hibiscus ice cubes.
Location:
Over-the-Rhine
Findlay Market
113 W. Elder St.
Cincinnati, OH, 45202
Hours:
- Sunday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Monday Closed
- Tuesday- Friday 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.