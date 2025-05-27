Cincinnati Fringe Festival soars with boundary-pushing theater

The Queen City is buzzing with offbeat energy as the Cincinnati Fringe Festival returns to Over-the-Rhine for another year of bold, imaginative, and boundary-breaking performances. Produced by Know Theatre of Cincinnati, the annual festival, now in its 22nd year, continues its legacy of spotlighting daring original works from local, national, and international artists who are unafraid to color outside the lines.This year’s lineup includes more than 170 performances of 35+ theatre productions, offering a kaleidoscope of creativity that spans genres, styles and voices. Standout performances promise to shake audiences awake with laughter, reflection, and radical truth-telling, making each show an invitation to see the world a little differently.Among the productions already turning heads are “Somewhere Over the Holler” and. Not only are they powerful in their storytelling, but they resonate because of the voices behind them. They weave memory and identity into every line and movement, turning their personal truths into universal calls for empathy and justice.“Somewhere Over the Holler” is a Pones Inc. production that brings rural queer stories to life. The show becomes a vessel for preserving these often-overlooked narratives, inspiring empathy, and breaking down the barriers of isolation. By centering authenticity and lived experience, Pones Inc. transcends the binary of geography and identity to remind audiences that truth and self-expression know no bounds.“Somewhere Over the Holler started with a spark from one of our dancers who grew up in Kentucky,” said Kim Popa, Pones Inc.’s executive director and co-founder. “They wanted to highlight the untold stories of LGBTQIA+ people in rural communities. The show blends dance, music, drag, burlesque and embodied expression. This show does more than entertain. It preserves lived experiences, fosters empathy, and breaks through the isolation that geography can impose.”In doing so, Pones Inc. affirms that authenticity knows no zip code, and identity refuses to be confined by county lines or cultural expectations. It’s a reclamation of space and spirit. A place where silenced voices find rhythm, and where movement becomes memory.is an imaginative new work from Skribble Skratch Productions that reimagines beloved African American tall tales as a bold, timely adventure for young audiences. Written by R. DeAndre Smith and directed by Lauren Carr, this vibrant production follows a pair of mischievous best friends stuck inside during recess. With nothing but books and wild imaginations at their disposal, creating their very own legendary Black folk hero by transforming the story to stage joining history with possibility.“This is my fourth time participating in Fringe,” said Smith. “And each time I push myself to tell stories that haven’t been told. ‘Forged Legends’ is exactly that. The show begins with the story of John Henry, a legend most people know, but then it transitions into something entirely new; the creation of a legend who didn’t exist until now.”As their playful storytelling unfolds, these young dreamers craft their own modern-day champions. Climate change heroes born from the legacy of African American folklore. With music composed by Jason Rico and a dynamic cast featuring Kyndra Jefferies, April Pursley, and Malik Smith,is a celebration of creativity, cultural heritage, and the power of youth to shape a better future. Know Theatre is the venue for a performance that sparks wonder, honors tradition and inspires action.“This story,” said Smith, “is meant to help. Help us imagine. Help us remember. Help us forge new paths forward. Even if we have to make the legends ourselves.”The Cincinnati Fringe Festival has long been a launchpad for unconventional narratives and emerging talent. At a time when the arts are facing increased pressure to conform or sanitize, Fringe’s commitment to creative risk and artistic integrity remains vital.At its core, the 22nd Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival is more than a series of performances. It’s a cultural catalyst, a gathering ground for dreamers and doers, and a testament to the transformative power of art. It's a protest, a prayer and a pulse. The Fringe is a movement, a mirror, a megaphone for the unseen and the unstoppable. And in every beat, breath, and blackout, it dares all to listen more closely.Bothandembody what Fringe is all about. Stories that may not make it to the main stage elsewhere but deserve to be heard, seen, and felt. They confront audiences with questions, challenge assumptions, and leave room for transformation.This year’s festival runs May 30 through June 14, with performances held at Know Theatre, Gabriel’s Corner, Coffee Emporium OTR, 13th & Vine plus various venues in First Lutheran Church. Individual performance tickets are on sale now, with flex and all-access passes available for those ready to binge the weird, the wild and the wonderful.